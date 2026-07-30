The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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ssri's avatar
ssri
2h

When you think about the original plan for republican representation, where even the people were reduced to being one of around 30000 voters or citizens selecting/electing a representative*, and the other selection schemes, there was a truly substantial separtion between the individual citizen and his/her governmental "public servant" in whatever capacity they were being selected.

Funny the founders really did not trust "people" as being potentially mob oriented (or manipulated), but expressed their confidence in them as "We, The People", all presumably being equally valid and dignified human beings/ persons.

Possibly we ought to cogitate on that fact or feature a little more. As a population in total, they were generally fairly literate overall; and there was an active competitive press/media to declaim the faults of the other side while promoting the benefits of their own side. Perhaps those two features are now declining in relative terms and increasing the risks of the mob passions exploding more frequently. The promise of the internet as a national and global communication aid needs some more attention and "remodeling".

*and of course today that ratio is closer to 600K+ to one.

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G. Neil Midkiff's avatar
G. Neil Midkiff
9h

Well done. All true and very scary. NYC is the best example of how the takeover will happen.

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