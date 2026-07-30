The wise men who designed our political system in the late 18th century did not create a pure democracy. This was intentional because they understood the hazards of direct democracy and in particular of “factions.” James Madison defined faction in Federalist #10:

By a faction, I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.

Another historical political fact: Primary elections for candidates to represent our political parties in Congressional and Presidential elections are relatively new and were not envisioned by the founders. The founder’s original design was that Senators should be selected by State legislatures — not popular vote. And, of course, the President is selected by an “electoral college,” not popular vote. Only the House of Representatives would be directly selected by the people.

At the start of the progressive era, the 17th amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1913, established the direct election of Senators by popular vote. Until the early 20th century, candidates for the Senate and the House were selected not by popular vote ie. primaries, but by local, state and national party organizations. Presidential candidates were selected by national party organizations at their national conventions into the 1960s before primaries replaced the judgement of party leaders, elected officials and other influential people.

I’m arguing that this has been a disaster for our politics as it is unfolding around the country today. Is there any organization that more robustly meets the definition of a faction than the Democratic Socialists? Although they boast 120,000 members, that is a tiny fraction of our 320 million population. And for no other reasons than this tiny faction can rally enough passionate voters to elect candidates in primaries, we are in danger of finding a large number of these fools actually serving in Congress. If you haven’t read or heard the list of the disastrous changes these people want to make to our government, go to their website where they proudly list all of them.

A typical DSA Rally in New York.

James Madison correctly understood that factions were an inevitable result of human nature. “The latent causes of faction are thus sown in the nature of man,” Madison wrote in Federalist #10. He explained that: “. . . the most common and durable source of factions has been the various and unequal distribution of property. Those who hold and those without property have ever formed distinct interests in society.” Yep — that’s exactly the issue that socialists have been enthusiastically exploiting in our politics since the early 1900s.

Sir Roger Scruton, in his book Fools, Frauds and Firebrands: Thinkers of the New Left, defines the Left this way:

The left-wing position was already clearly defined at the time when the distinction between left and right was invented. Leftists believe, with the Jacobins of the French Revolution, that the goods of this world are unjustly distributed, and that the fault lies not in human nature but in usurpations practiced by a dominant class. They define themselves in opposition to established power, the champions of a new order that will rectify the ancient grievance of the oppressed.

The scourge of socialism has been with us for more than 200 years, and these folks never learn. It is, of course, hard to tell whether the “Democratic Socialists” we’re dealing with today are true believers, or adopting positions they believe are most popular and will carry them to positions of power. With the utterly dismal history of socialism/communism looming over us, it’s really hard to believe they are true believers — but ignorance is a terrible thing.

The solution to fanatical factions such as our Democratic Socialists, Madison believed lay in the major difference between a pure democracy and a republic. A republic delegates government to a small number of citizens elected by the rest. In time, the number of people represented by each elected delegate would grow, thus adding another factor diluting the influence of relatively small factions. Madison expected the effect of delegation of government to a few would be:

. . . to refine and enlarge the public views, by passing them through a chosen body of citizens, whose wisdom may best discern true interests of their country, and whose patriotism and love of justice will be least likely to sacrifice it to temporary or partial considerations.

Madison also foresaw that corrupt people could get themselves elected to office, and in that way impose policies that would be harmful to the majority. He reckoned that if each representative were elected by a large and increasing number of voters, that would be less likely.

The problem we’re seeing today, I believe, is that the Progressive Movement that began with Woodrow Wilson in 1913 has chipped away at our republic by handing the selection of important representatives and of candidates to serve as representatives over to popular votes. The 17th Amendment was the first step.

The primary system was the next step. It’s a sad truth that voters simply do not turn out in big numbers for primaries. The average for primary elections in the U.S. is about 20% of the eligible voting population. So an energetic faction such as the Democratic Socialists that can motivate its voters can win primaries by overwhelming the few sensible people who vote against them.

Although President Trump has a long list of worthy accomplishments to his credit, I attribute his election in 2016 to the primary system. Recall that he didn’t win a big majority in any state, he simply out-polled all the other candidates who were much too numerous during the primaries. I didn’t vote for him in the primaries, and it’s clear that he would never have been selected under the old system where party insiders, elected officials and influential people selected their party’s candidate at the national GOP convention.

I’m not alone in this. In a recent Wall Street Journal editorial, Holman Jenkins wrote:

I find myself thinking our mistake was decades earlier. We downgraded smoke-filled rooms in favor of a primary system that accentuated the mad narcissistic scramble for attention and the types of Trumpian or Newsomian presidential careerism that now shape the filling of the country’s most important office.

I want to mention here the National Popular Vote Compact. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s a serious attempt by the far Left to bypass the Electoral College system mandated by our constitution. Here’s information from their website you can visit HERE:

The National Popular Vote law will guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It will apply the one-person-one-vote principle to presidential elections, and make every vote equal. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will take effect when enacted into law by states possessing 270 electoral votes (a majority of the 538 electoral votes). The Compact has been enacted into law in 19 jurisdictions possessing 222 electoral votes, including: 6 small jurisdictions (Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia),

10 medium-sized states (Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington), and

3 big states (California, Illinois, and New York).

The Compact will take effect when enacted by states possessing an additional 48 electoral votes. The Compact governs a particular presidential election if, on July 20 of a presidential election year, it is in effect in states having 270 or more electoral votes.

To make the above perfectly clear, the State Legislatures of the states mentioned have passed laws that mandate that their electoral college votes will be given to the winner of the popular vote regardless of the outcome of voting in that state. That means that if the voters in Colorado voted for the GOP presidential candidate, their decision would be ignored and Colorado’s Electoral College votes wold go to the Democrat if he/she won the popular vote.

Candidates would have no incentive to pay any attention to smaller states, but would only need to campaign in large population states like California, New York, Illinois, Texas, and Florida. The Democrat wouldn’t need to win Texas — they would only need to win enough votes in Texas to swing the national popular vote.

And incentives to cheat would soar. Again, the Democrats wouldn’t have to win swing states, just get enough votes counted to guarantee the national popular vote, which wouldn’t be terribly difficult.

Of course, if the Compact should ever be triggered, lawsuits will be filed and the Supreme Court will surely declare this unconstitutional and void. But I don’t think it’s wise to depend on that final line of defense against this. We need to stop our state legislatures from passing these laws.

The bottom line here is that the far Left, of which the DSA is the organized wing, has recognized that Madison’s vision of a representative republic, as enshrined in our constitution, is an effective block to fanatical factions like the DSA gaining power. They are doing everything they can to remove those checks on their power.

The DSA website lays out their wish list, which is basically to remove all the remaining elements of the representative Republic our Constitution established and replace it with a dominant, directly-elected Congress. DSA wants the President and the Supreme Court to be selected by and subservient to Congress. They intend to do away with the Senate entirely.

The way we stop them is to turn out to vote in primary elections — both Democrats and Republicans. I have hope that “establishment Democrats” will recognize that the DSA is the logical conclusion of their misbegotten programs for all these years. I don’t want to believe, for example, that a majority of Democrats in Maine would vote for a dirt bag like Graham Platner to be their Senate candidate.

The GOP should lead the way by rolling back some of the pure democracy elements in our current politics. Eliminating the primary system for selecting a Presidential candidate would be a good start. Perhaps party leaders would select two or three candidates to compete in the primaries, or go back to the convention system that held sway for 200 years. As it is, good people don’t want to spend two years and millions of dollars running for election in a primary system that is nothing but a beauty contest. The Party leaders could, theoretically at least, select substantial candidates with real leadership ability who know the issues.

Perhaps you recall reading or hearing this statement at some time:

A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.

This has been attributed to Benjamin Franklin or Alexis de Tocqueville, but Grok informs me that the origin is rather murky and more modern. The key things to understand are that the United States is not a pure democracy by design, that the Progressive movement and the current Socialist movement are constantly chipping away at replacing our Republican form of government with a more pure democracy so that the majority can vote themselves benefits from the public treasury — and, not coincidentally, put Socialists in power.

If you don’t find the current rise of Democratic Socialists (the word “Democratic” is meaningless — a socialist is always just a socialist/communist) frightening, then you don’t understand the principles upon which our Republic was built and that have enabled it to survive for 250 years. Although not entirely intact, our constitutional government remains the best there has ever been. We need to be very afraid that these young, ignorant fools and recent immigrants will tear it all down.