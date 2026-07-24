The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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Breck Henderson's avatar
Breck Henderson
6d

1. Ibrahim is careful to credit all his sources, which are both traditional Islamic ones and newer one by Western historians, for his latest book.

2. A good way to combat Islam here in the U.S. would be to take away its religious designation. It's both a religion and a political system all wrapped up together. We might ban any organization that openly advocates for the killing of other people, and quote the Koran regarding infidels.

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
6d

Israel has been careless with the lives of Palestinians. A righteous reaction to October does not justify Netanyahu's actions.

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