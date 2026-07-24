Claims by the Left that Israel is guilty of genocide during its war with Hamas have become laughable. Noah Rothman at National Review writes that using the term “genocide” has become a litmus test for leftist candidates and office holders by which they declare their fealty to the radical Democratic Socialist agenda. Whether or not actual genocide — the attempt to exterminate an entire race or category of people — has been committed or even attempted is almost beside the point.

Analyses by military experts like John Spencer (Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute), who has visited Gaza and examined IDF operations, reveal that Israel achieved a ratio of between 1:1 to 1:1.5 combatant-to-civilian deaths (or better when adjusting for Hamas inflation, natural deaths, misfired rockets, etc.), which is historically low for dense urban warfare against an embedded enemy using human shields and tunnels. He contrasts this with Mosul (~1:2.5 or worse), Manila (~1:6), and general modern urban averages. Spencer credits unprecedented IDF measures to avoid civilian casualties such as mass evacuations/warnings, real-time civilian tracking (drones/satellite/cell data), precision munitions, and a dedicated Civilian Harm Mitigation Cell.

The truth here is that Israel has taken extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties, and has been largely successful. Any characterization of what has transpired in Gaza as “genocide” is simply ridiculous propaganda.

United Nations organizations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and other organizations long ago captured by far Left activists have issued reports using numbers generated by Hamas and Palestinian propagandists as though these were factual in order to bolster the genocide myth. They are pure fiction.

I’ve been reading an interesting book entitled Sword & Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War Between Islam and the West by Raymond Ibrahim, that throws a whole new light on the conflict between Islam and the West. The scope of destruction, slaughter, plunder, rape, and enslavement over the 1,400-year-long conflict between Islam and the West is absolutely mind boggling in its repulsiveness to a modern sense of morality. The worst of it was committed by rampaging Muslim armies intent on exterminating Christian infidels in what they considered holy jihad. Attempted genocide if ever that term had any meaning.

Yes, Christians fought back and slaughtered many thousands of Muslim jihadis and civilians. The Crusades were mounted in order to reclaim the Christian Holy Land and protect Middle Eastern Christians from Muslim depredations.

What is equally striking about Ibrahim’s descriptions of the battles, for which he relies on contemporary eyewitness accounts and descriptions and facts pieced together by prominent historians over the centuries, is the religious faith of the warriors on both sides. Here is a quote from the book describing the motivation of the Crusaders:

Shocking as it may seem, love — not the modern, sentimental variety, but a medieval, muscular one, characterized by Christian altruism, agape — was the primary driving force behind the crusades. As foremost crusade historian Jonathan Riley-Smith puts it, “The crusaders, moved by love of God and their neighbor, renouncing wives, children, and earthly possessions, and adopting temporary poverty and chastity, were described as going into a voluntary exile.

The probability of being killed on these crusades was high, but knights willingly made the sacrifices necessary, at least partly because they were promised remission of their sins and a place in heaven by the pope should they be killed.

This was done consciously, and partly in response to the religious fanaticism of the Muslims, who threw themselves into battle heedless of their own death because they had been promised great rewards in heaven by their religious leaders. They were also promised enormous rewards in booty and beautiful Christian women if they lived to see victory and were able to plunder the cities they attacked.

The devotion to Christianity by the crusaders was nowhere more evident than when they at last lay siege to Jerusalem. At this point, the European warriors had been through many battles, with thousands of their fellow knights and soldiers killed, and they were weakened by lack of food and water.

Finally, on June 7, 1099, the crusaders — now a fraction of their original numbers — stood before the walls of Jerusalem. They wept with joy and wasted no time in besieging the city. It held out; great thirst set in — the Muslims had earlier poisoned or blocked the local wells — and tempers flared. The Westerners eventually agreed to launch an all-out assault on July 14. Before the day came, and on the advice of a “certain man of God,” they “embraced a painful regime of fasting and of continual prayers of devotion. The Muslim defenders atop the walls watched in astonishment as the army that had only recently besieged them became became a large, barefoot, and unarmed procession. With crosses held high, the knights marched around the walls of Jerusalem — in conscious emulation of the ancient Hebrews’ procession around Jericho before God delivered it to them — before congregating at the Mount of Olives, where they heard impassioned sermons.

Amazingly, and against all odds, the siege was successful, and there followed nearly 100 years — 1099 to 1187 — of relatively peaceful Christian rule over Jerusalem. The Muslims under Saladin recaptured the city in 1187, slaughtering most of the Christians who occupied the sacred city and enslaving the rest.

The carnage of battles and their aftermath was almost unbelievable during this period. Tens of thousands of soldiers and more tens of thousands of civilians were regularly killed in the most gruesome ways during and after these battles. Muslims lusted for centuries to invade Europe and commit genuine genocide against Christians, but they couldn’t get past the fortress of Constantinople until 1453. By that time Western Europe was making significant advances in war fighting technology, and was soon able to overcome primitive Muslim armies and navies with relative ease. Yet Muslim armies were able to lay siege to Vienna in 1683. Thank God they were not successful.

So here we are in 2026, almost three and one-half centuries removed from the last serious attempt by Muslims to commit genocide against European Christians. Iran still dreams of slaughtering us and committing genocide against the Jews with nuclear weapons. This is a mortal threat we simply cannot allow to exist any longer in the age of nuclear weapons, and so we must all support President Trump fully in this war with Iran. As I have written earlier, there is no substitute for total victory in this war, and total victory can only come with troops on the ground and removal of the regime in Tehran. It hasn’t been that long since we understood that just wars must be fought until total victory is achieved. The world became a much better place when we achieved total victory against Japan and Germany in World War II. The U.S. was prepared to risk a million casualties to achieve total victory over Japan. Since then we seem to have forgotten that most basic of all principles.

See this speech in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana.

Senator Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL Officer, explains why be must win the war with Iran. He’s right on almost every point, except for the fact that Muslims have lusted to commit genocide against Christians and Jews for 1,400 years — not just the 47 year duration of the Iranian regime.

Have we also lost our faith in God? Today’s American public has been taught to view the death of even a single American serviceman as an unacceptable price for victory. We’ll never win another war if that’s our standard. Do we believe in life after death — or not? No mother wants her son to march off to war and be killed in battle, but every successful civilization must have a warrior ethos that includes concepts of honor, duty, courage, and sacrifice. The promise of life after death is integral to those concepts, just as it was for the Christian crusaders in 1099.

We once had that warrior ethos in abundance. During the Revolutionary War with England total Patriot deaths were more than 25,000 including combat deaths, deaths from disease, and POW deaths. The American Civil War killed more than 620,000 Americans. Large battles during that war regularly resulted in 10s of thousands of casualties for both sides.

I can’t imagine the courage of the men who came ashore on the beaches of Normandy in France during the June 6, 1944 invasion of Europe. Many of them faced deadly fire from German machine guns as they left their landing craft and struggled to gain a beach head. The U.S. suffered 2,501 killed on the first day of the invasion.

Equally astonishing was the courage of WW II submariners who went to war in fragile undersea boats. We lost 52 submarines in that war, and more than 3,500 men. The Submarine Force suffered a very high casualty rate — around 20–22% of the approximately 16,000 submariners who served—making it one of the highest percentage losses of any U.S. service branch in the war. Their mission to destroy Japan’s logistics at sea was crucial to the defeat of Japan.

I was a youngster back in the 1960s, and I loved the music of Peter, Paul and Mary, and the other folk singers of that day. But those performers didn’t do us any favors by making their anti-war sentiments widely popular through their music. Yes, war is hell, no doubt about that. Soldiers and sailors have know that forever. The lyrics from “The Impossible Dream,” sung by Don Quixote in the musical “The Man of La Mancha,” come to mind:

To fight for the right without question or pause; To be willing to march into hell for a heavenly cause; And I know if I’ll only be true in this glorious quest; That my heart will lie peaceful and calm when I’m laid to my rest.

Generations of American soldiers and sailors have “been willing to march into hell for a heavenly cause,” and we honor them for their strength, courage and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. The world is still a dangerous place. The U.S. has many enemies from Iran and Russia to China and North Korea, who would like nothing better than to “slaughter and plunder” our nation, which means the need for courageous warriors is still with us and will be for some time to come. And it’s never genocide to kill large numbers of your mortal enemies.