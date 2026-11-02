How ridiculous must we Americans appear to most of the world? American voters are addlepated and fickle, shifting back and forth between President Trump’s conservatism and the far, far left policies of the Democratic Socialists within two short years. Candidates run vicious attack ads based mostly on lies, or ads promising solutions to problems they cannot possibly deliver, and yet the ads seem to be effective. We have the spectacle in Alaska of the Democrat Party running a candidate with the same name as the Republican incumbent Senator — Dan Sullivan — hoping to confuse voters and throw the election to their candidate and thus control of the Senate. The U.S. is as thoroughly a Christian nation as exists today, yet we have a Muslim candidate for the Senate in Michigan, with a genuine shot at winning, who’s family has been active supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization that aims to bring down the West including America. Amazing!

We have a far-Left, woke candidate for Senate in Texas who wants us to believe he’s suddenly become a centrist. There are schemes on the ballot in California to tax not just the annual income of billionaires, but their entire net worth. I won’t even try to get into how many candidates are utterly unqualified to serve in a representative government and participate in important decisions. The world must think we’re a nation of idiots if these are the best we can elect to our national legislature. The trouble is that good people refuse to run for public office these days — too much hassle, too much reputational risk as women rush forward to allege sexual encounters, too much money required.

I hear complaints, even from Republicans, that President Trump is a narcissist. Well, that may be true. A cynic might argue that an unhealthy level of narcissism is required to run for any federal office — and look at the constant stream of near total incompetents, people with nothing beyond personal ambition to recommend them, we’ve elected over the last few decades. Maxine Waters, is the poster child for incompetent congressmen.

The founders of the United States — George Washington, John Adams, Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Hancock, and so many others who risked their lives in 1776 to declare and then enforce our independence from Great Britain — believed they were enabling not just the 13 American colonies to govern themselves and thus achieve true freedom for the first time, but that this possibility would transform the entire world.

The term for it is “popular sovereignty,” the people would be their own sovereigns. But — and this is a huge “but”— the success of a Republican form of government rests on a virtuous and informed citizenry. James Madison in particular understood and wrote about that. In 2026, 250 years after the Revolution, the United States sits at the top of the world in many ways — the biggest, most productive and creative economy, the most powerful and feared military, we lead the world in scientific discovery, and our culture — music, movies, sports — are all world leaders.

Further, virtually the entire world pretends to have an American or British style democracy. Few have honest, meaningful elections, and I have to believe that turning important political decisions over to ignorant voters influenced by slick political advertising is a bridge too far for them. Hubris is a powerful force among national leaders.

Thus we Americans are stuck with a highly flawed political system, yet our only rational choice is to continue to muddle through somehow. I have faith that if voters were thoroughly and accurately informed we could overcome the problems introduced by mass media, a determined socialist movement, and big money. We almost never hear about the real and vital progress that has been made under the Trump Administration, even from Republicans, so I’m going to enumerate a number of accomplishments you may not be aware of. We must continue to add to this list over at least the next two years.

Getting control of the administrative state

Conservatives ought to understand that the “4th branch of government,” the administrative state (or sometimes the deep state), is unconstitutional, yet it is responsible for regulations that have brought huge, often destructive changes in American life. Just today National Review published a fine description of what the Trump Administration has done to gain control of this huge bureaucracy. Read it HERE. Below is a quote from the editorial:

Other than immigration, I suspect no area of Trump policy will leave a more critical or lasting impact than what this administration has done with regard to federal personnel, curtailing the power of unelected bureaucracies and restoring the constitutional integrity of the executive branch under the guidance of the elected president. Federal workers, as a share of the total workforce, are at their lowest point since 1939. The financial savings for the taxpayer are large, but far more important are changes reasserting political — that is, elected — authority over what are effectively America’s policymaking bodies, federal agencies. Powerful positions have been reclassified and made subject to normal, at-will employment rather than a web of boards and protections that made them virtually impossible to fire and thus not accountable to anyone, least of all the voter. In moving toward a vision of a unitary executive who actually controls the executive branch, Trump may be serving his own personal war with the Deep State that wronged him, but the outcome is constitutionally salutary in the extreme: something long-lamented in conservative legal symposia but which seemed pragmatically out of reach until this term. That shift alone — restoring control over the executive branch to the elected executive — makes this administration perhaps the most constitutionally restorative term, thus far, in a century.

What practical results spring from restoring control over the executive branch to the elected executive? There are many.

The potential of nuclear power may be realized.

President Trump has ordered the reorganization the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a so-called independent agancy, directing them to approve (or reject) applications for innovative nuclear power quickly and at a reasonable cost. I’ve written about this HERE. The result of Trump’s nuclear power initiatives are that the NRC approved a construction permit for TerraPower’s Kemmerer Power Station Unit 1, a Natrium reactor) in Wyoming. The approval took just 12 months. It will be a 345 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt energy storage, and is the first such permit in 40 years.

In addition four microreactors have achieved criticality (meaning a self-sustaining fission reaction) in the various nuclear power programs Trump initiated via his executive orders. This is serious progress toward realizing the promise of nuclear energy. This would never have happened under a Democrat administration subservient to environmentalists who still oppose nuclear energy.

Antifa successfully prosecuted.

Antifa has been designated a domestic terrorist organization and was successfully prosecuted for the “Alvarado Ambush” in Texas. I previously wrote about this HERE. This prosecution sets a precedent for the future dismantlement of the violent, Marxist, anarchist group that has plagued the country for years now. Antifa is thought by some to be the “armed wing of the Democrat Party,” which is not an outlandish exaggeration.

Real Equality Under the Law, No Woke Exceptions

From the National Review editorial:

Among the greatest victories of the second Trump presidency thus far is the administration’s revolutionary interpretation of the Civil Rights Act (CRA), a huge beast of American law that has tentacles across the private sector, universities and schools, and just about everywhere else. In short, under the Trump administration, the CRA has been applied not only to protect the left’s favored ethnic groups, but also to protect the disfavored ones: whites, males, Asians, and anyone else deemed “overrepresented” in American institutions. The seemingly obvious assertion that the CRA protects white people from racial discrimination, too, has sent shockwaves out in every direction, into institutions that had grown complacent and public in their declared goals to discriminate against white men for admission, hiring, and promotion.

DEI removed from our military

Until Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth banned DEI programs from our military, and removed the many senior officers who rose through the ranks by championing this poisonous ideology, moral in the military was terrible and getting worse. Recruiting young men to the military was almost impossible, and many senior members left rather than try to do their jobs under the cloud of DEI. Today recruiting is up dramatically and morale is improving.

Purging the progressive political takeover America’s national cultural institutions

This worthy cause is enabled by removing entrenched leadership, firing board members and replacing these ideologues with non-woke experts. A good example of this is Trump’s work to purge current exhibits from the Smithsonian Museum of American History. You can read the White House report outlining what’s wrong with the negative story the Smithsonian is attempting to tell us about America’s History. You can read the White House report HERE. Here’s a quote from the executive summary:

This report by the Domestic Policy Council demonstrates that NMAH fails in the basic task of illuminating our heritage. Our central finding is not that the Museum has simply added overlooked stories, corrected perceived errors, or broadened its historical scope. Rather, it is that Museum leadership has explicitly adopted an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a politicalinstrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens. As this report shows, confirmed in the words of Museum leadership, this ideological capture has moved the Museum’s mission away from straightforward historical education and scholarship toward an extreme political activism that seeks to transform our country.

No American should want to stand by and let this happen.

Opening America to mining for critical minerals and drilling for energy

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that environmentalists and the Green movement have been able to prevent any new mines from being opened, any new oil or gas fields from being developed, and the construction of any new pipelines to transport natural gas. They do this through a permitting and regulatory thicket that prevents government approval. Trump is reversing these policies. Rare Earth minerals are critical to our industry and military, yet we are dependent on China to sell these to us because we have not opened a new mining operation to produce these minerals in America for decades. Trump has been cutting through this regulation/permitting thicket to fast track new mines for rare Earth minerals. Under his administration, the EPA has also lifted many of its more onerous regulations to permit more oil and natural gas to flow. The Senate race in Alaska is particularly important because Sen. Dan Sullivan has been instrumental in leading the charge in the Trump White House to approve new oil and gas projects in Alaska and the pipelines to deliver the products to market.

This is only a short list of Trump’s accomplishments, stuff all conservatives should be applauding while we vote to continue a Republican majority in the House and Senate. You may or may not be aware of the very critical piece of legislation called the Congressional Review Act. Read about it HERE. A quote from Wikipedia:

The Congressional Review Act (CRA)[1] is a law that was enacted by the United States Congress as subtitle E of the Contract with America Advancement Act of 1996[2] and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on March 29, 1996.[3] The law empowers Congress to review, by means of an expedited legislative process, new federal regulations issued by government agencies and, by passage of a joint resolution, to overrule a regulation.[4] Once a rule is thus repealed, the CRA also prohibits the reissuing of the rule in substantially the same form or the issuing of a new rule that is substantially the same “unless the reissued or new rule is specifically authorized by a law enacted after the date of the joint resolution disapproving the original rule.”[

The current Republican-controlled Congress has used the CRA to overrule 26 federal agency rules since January 2025. The most significant instances are, first, revoking EPA Clean Air Act waivers for California vehicle standards. Clean air standards are required to be set nationally, not state-by-state. However the Green advocates in California convinced the Biden Administration to waive that requirement and allow California to mandate 100% zero admissions vehicles by 2035. This would essentially require carmakers to embrace these standards nationwide if they wanted to sell cars and trucks in California.

The CRA was used to overturn Bureau of Land Management regulations prohibiting development of coal, oil and gas on millions of acres of federal land in Western states and Alaska.

The CRA was utilized to overturn Department of Energy regulation of home and commercial natural gas hot water heaters and also freezers and air-conditioners.

There are still many such destructive regulations that must be overruled, but this will be impossible without Republican majorities in Congress.

The bottom-line here is that voters, and especially conservative voters who do not vote for Republican members of Congress in the mid-term elections will be voting to bring to a halt a great deal of the important and beneficial work President Trump has done. And I haven’t even mentioned stopping illegal immigration and deporting huge numbers of illegals.

Of course the Left is objecting strenuously — they would not care nearly so much if Trump were not devastating their most cherished, progressive programs. But I’m afraid very few folks really understand how much good President Trump has done, and focus only on high gas prices and some of the dumb stuff he says from time-to-time. Conservatives should be wildly cheering for what he’d done so far, and eagerly sending Republicans back to Congress to continue the work.

If you haven’t voted yet, I hope this helps.