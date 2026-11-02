The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
4h

I could on run for office as a member of the So-What Party.

Media Questions: Mr Patker, is it TRUE that you have done horrible thing #1 and immoral act #2 and the unforgivable sin of #3?

Me: Yeah. SO WHAT!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Breck Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture