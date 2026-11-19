What might the Left hate, and hate passionately, about a leading-edge computer chip maker with a $4 trillion market cap and a CEO whose personal net worth is more than $150 billion? Answer: Everything. Nvidia and Jensen Huang are “in your face” examples of capitalism writ extremely large. What is the item at the very top of the Democratic Socialists of America’s To Do list? In case you can’t guess, it is to abolish capitalism.

So Jensen Huang and Nvidia are tempting targets for the Left’s war against capitalism. Think I’m exaggerating? See this short article that includes a video of Robert Reich, a former Treasury Secretary, calling for the nationalization, basically government theft, of SpaceX and Star Link, and confiscation of all of Elon Musk’s assets.

It appears to me that what we are seeing is a giddy, feeding frenzy as the DSA sharks and their useful idiots have been suddenly presented with a wounded and bleeding Nvidia and it’s CEO Jensen Huang.

The faux outrage over sexual infidelity shouldn’t fool us for a moment. Where was the outrage when we had disgusting video of the President’s son, Hunter Biden, engaging is the worst imaginable depravity? Unusual would be a billionaire who did NOT have a mistress or two.

I also reject the assertion that this is a national security story — that Alice, working for Chinese spy masters, coerced a lovelorn Jensen into selling her company $7.5 billion worth of his chips, which she then passed along to Chinese controlled entities that were banned by U.S. law from receiving them because they would aid China in the AI race.

First, the “intelligence sources” who are saying they think she may have been a Chinese asset haven’t provided any evidence to support that. More likely the story is that Alice faced the same pressure to steal secrets and pass along information that all 11 million Chinese citizens living outside China face. They either cooperate with the CCP or their families back in China suffer.

What could Alice Huang have learned from Jensen? Not much, I’d bet. The technology is far too complex for “pillow talk.”

At worst, Alice may have influenced him to ignore export restrictions in the case of her company, but it’s not yet clear that Megaspeed was on the banned list. If not . . . well then Jensen didn’t break the law.

Further, the question of even attempting to ban shipments of Nvidia chips to recipients the U.S. government doesn’t like is . . . complicated. In my view, the quest to prevent advanced computer chips from falling into Chinese hands is probably quixotic. Jensen Huang insists, correctly I believe, that we should not be concerned over China acquiring and using Nvidia chips — and not simply because they are buying a lot of them and contributing to the enormous revenues flooding into the company.

Jensen makes the case that keeping China and the rest of the world dependent on U.S. advanced chips will allow us to maintain control over the technology, the standards undergirding it and the manufacturing infrastructure. If we could impose an air-tight export regime it would further incentivize Chinese businesses such as Huawei to either reverse engineer Nvidia’s chips (a difficult task) or mount a crash program to develop something comparable. The Chinese could then undersell American chips and seize control of the world market. Think nefarious “back doors” and “shut down switches” that would be a real problem in the event of hostilities with China if Huawei chips powered AI in much of the world.

I think it’s a fool’s errand to try to prevent China from obtaining advanced Nvidia chips. We’ve seen one reason — Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, bought Nvidia chips which went through Singapore and on to China-linked companies. It is very hard to police shell companies making legitimate-appearing purchases, but then passing along the products and services to banned recipients.

But there is another huge problem — plain old outright theft. The Wall Street Journal recently published a story The Great AI Chip Heist Is Here all about the theft problem. Here’s a quote from that reporting:

Even with some crackdowns, stolen chips are still flooding out of the U.S. A common form of theft involves stealing high-value AI equipment in transit. The supply-chain risk-management firm Overhaul has tracked more than $150 million in lost AI equipment cargo this year. “Cargo thieves are exceptionally good at two things,” Scott Cornell of SPG Cargo & Logistics, says in an interview: “knowing what to steal and when to steal it.” Thieves have quickly come to understand that AI technology is in high demand.

The thieves are not amateurs, but rather professional, international theft rings who know what kind of items will sell best:

The attack on shipping and delivery is increasingly the work of sophisticated criminal networks. Since 2020, international crime rings have driven a surge in the sophisticated thefts that account now for roughly a quarter of all cargo theft, Mr. Cornell says. “These international crime rings, they’re not amateurs. They’re not just a couple of guys off the street that decided that they were going to start stealing freight,” he says. “They are people in some cases with military backgrounds, with intelligence organization backgrounds that have supply-chain experience or have worked in the supply chain.”

Read the article HERE.

How much of your Nvidia stock would you be willing to bet that most of these stolen chips end up with the Chinese? Thus I think it’s crazy to believe that we can prevent China from getting Nvidia chips and that Jensen is probably correct that we ought not do so even if we could.

But of course Congress will continue to posture over this, with ever more Congressional empty suits seeking the mantle of “protector of our national security.” The forces producing paralyzing levels of cognitive dissonance in our country continue to grow. The DSA and its followers are eager to bring down a billionaire and his company if they can, with no regard for national security. The irrational fear of AI and data centers causes many of us to wring our hands over the entire AI enterprise. And yet, we’re pretty sure that if we don’t go full speed with the AI buildout that our adversaries will use AI as the next great weapon against us. They may already be doing that, as evidenced by the wave of outages and breakdowns of online services over the last week or so. We’re told that the only protection against AI-powered attack is faster AI on defense. And, by the way, if we stop AI progress, we’ll miss out on cancer cures and a zillion other great advances.

So I’m buying Nvidia stock and hoping that Jensen Huang gets his job back. Americans are more innovative and productive because of our entrepreneurial, capitalist spirit and environment. We can’t lose that to DSA machinations or we’re really going to have a hard time. Even if we let China buy all the Nvidia chips they want, I believe we’ll still win the AI race and all will be well, but that doesn’t seem to be the direction we’re headed politically.