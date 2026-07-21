As I was driving home from my grandson’s baseball game Sunday afternoon, it occurred to me that I might be able to catch the World Cup Final on TV. Then I had a vision of a bunch of guys (who knows how many men on a soccer team?) running up and down the field doing . . . well, something, but certainly not scoring. So I took a nap instead and forgot all about it until bed time when I learned the final score was Spain 1, Argentina 0. Yawn — so predictable.

Members of the United States of America World Cup Soccer team.

My daughter had a good line recently: “If I want to watch 20 guys frantically trying to score and failing, I’ll go to a bar rather than a soccer game,” she said. I trust that approximately 300 million Americans agree with us on this. Certainly every American older than 50 will agree. A recent article in the online magazine Quillette confirmed for me that I’m not the only one who finds soccer a bore. The article’s title is: “Why Soccer Is Boring: How the beautiful game convinced the world that boredom is sophistication.” It begins:

Every four years the world gathers to remind Americans that soccer is boring. The World Cup arrives, a billion people weep with joy, and everyone who wasn’t indoctrinated before the age of six sits there waiting for something…anything to happen. Then suddenly it almost does. Then just as quickly it doesn’t. Then it almost does again. This is the rhythm of the world’s most boring game. It’s “the beautiful game,” and for most of my adult life I’ve been patiently informed, usually by someone who calls it fútbol, that I simply lack the sophistication to appreciate it. But they’re wrong. Soccer isn’t beautiful. It’s boring, and it has nothing to do with sophistication.

The principal flaw in the game that makes it boring, according to the Quillette author with whom I totally agree, is that luck plays such a huge role in who wins. The best, most highly skilled team, the favorite among betters, loses 45% of the time. That’s the highest loss rate for the favorite in any major sport. In tennis, the favorite loses only 21% of the time. Skill, experience and effort almost always pays off with a win in tennis.

Quillette again:

The more a sport leaves to chance, the more boring it is to watch, because the whole pleasure of sports is watching effort and skill get rewarded, and a coin flip rewards nothing. Soccer sits at the very top, but baseball is right behind it, which is exactly why baseball is also so boring.

I don’t agree that baseball is boring. The problem with baseball is that pitching is such an important a factor in who wins. No matter how great a lineup of hitters a team has, a skillful pitcher can shut them down. And in any game short of a Nolan Ryan no-hitter, a lot of balls will be put in play requiring a great skill on the part of fielders to turn them into outs. A 1-0 baseball game is aptly characterized as a “pithing duel,” while a 10-9 game is a “slugfest.” If you ever tried your hand at pitching, you’ll understand how difficult it is to hit the strike zone consistently with both fastballs and curves and get major league quality hitters out.

Soccer, on the other hand, seems to be boring by design. It takes away the one set of skills human beings have that no other critter on Earth has — the ability to use our hands to throw and catch or handle a ball surely and accurately. For me, soccer is boring because even the best soccer player, when up against others with the same skill set, can’t control the ball well enough to score. So we see players dribbling the ball up the field, passing it back and forth to one another, but inevitably, after a few passes one goes astray and now the other team has the ball and tries to move it down the field in the same fashion, and with the same result. This happens over and over for the entire game with only a handful if instances where a shot can be taken — only to be stuffed by the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper is the only guy allowed to use his hands, of course.

Quillett again:

It’s not that dribbling, passing, and shooting with your feet is unimpressive. It’s that it’s impressive the way a dog walking on its hind legs is impressive: the miracle is that it can be done at all, not that this is the highest use of the organism. It would be like a version of basketball where you’re only allowed to dribble with your head. The best players would be some of the best athletes on earth—and they’d be demonstrating nothing except how much human talent can be squandered by arbitrarily banning the one thing we’re good at, provided you force enough children to practice.

The World Cup final had to be boring (I didn’t see any of it beyond the “highlights”) because it was a tie for 90 minutes. Even a Super Bowl would be boring if the score was 0-0 at the end of the fourth quarter. Only in the overtime period did Spain manage to score a single goal. And that looked to me like luck. See it HERE. A long kick toward the goal missed badly, but one of Spain’s players knocked it back in front of the goal with his head (how accurate can you be knocking a ball about with your head?) where a teammate just happened to be, and he kicks it in for the win. It was maybe three seconds of excitement wrapped in two hours of boring failure.

I’ve heard for years that soccer seems boring to me and most Americans because we just don’t understand it. There is subtle positioning of the players. We’re told there are strategies and tactics that we can’t perceive because we haven’t paid enough attention to the beautiful game. I’m sure that’s true to some extent, but I don’t believe the payoff for the time it would take to learn all about soccer would be worth it.

Quillette:

The more a sport has to be intellectualised, the more boring it is to watch. And with the exception of baseball, the world’s second most boring sport, no sport is intellectualised like soccer. Tell a soccer fan how bored you are at 0-0 with five minutes left and you’ll be told you don’t understand the buildup, the spacing, the shape, the press, the movement off the ball. Sometimes that’s real. Sometimes the spacing is genuinely impressive. But most of the time it means nothing happened and you’re being asked to admire it anyway. It’s a status move: the less obvious the entertainment, the more refined you get to feel for claiming to see it. It’s wine culture applied to sports: the fewer the pleasures available to the ordinary senses, the more elaborate the vocabulary required to appreciate them.

The real giveaway that soccer truly is boring is the news coverage the World Cup has gotten. There has been almost no actual game highlights shown on national or local news programs because, as in the final, the scoring highlights take only a couple of seconds. Instead, the reporters interview fans who exclaim how excited they are, or local bar owners talking about bringing the world together — yada yada yada.

Contrast that with the endless highlights of a championship basketball game, a Super Bowl football game, or even a World Series baseball game. There are plenty of three-pointers, long touchdown passes and homeruns to show. Soccer? Maybe three seconds of what looks like a serendipitous mistake turned into a lucky goal that wins the game. Boring.

The Quillette article goes on to explain that soccer was a thing long before any of the American sports of baseball, basketball or football. The author says the rules of soccer were codified in England in 1863, and the game was spread around the world via the British Empire. It’s a good game for kids because it doesn’t require much equipment and can be practiced by any number of children in any playground or even in the streets. My grandkids like to kick a ball around the backyard because its fun. Baseball, basketball and football are more difficult to learn., but once a child’s hand-eye coordination kicks in, they are a lot more fun.

So farewell World Cup Soccer — it was nice to meet you, but you were predictably boring right to the last.