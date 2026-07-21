The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
2d

Soccer could be greatly improved by 2 less players per team on the field at any time.

It would open the field up for more accurate shots on goal.

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G. Neil Midkiff's avatar
G. Neil Midkiff
2d

Not exciting like American football but not totally boring either. I watched a lot of WC games and they were fairly tense and exciting waiting for the goal to happen. There is a lot of athletic skill to handle the ball, pass, and strike it properly. That said, I love baseball for many reasons not to go in here. Soccer (football) will have some fan support in the US but it will always be a minor sport. But why is it THE sport in Europe and South America? Simple. Those countries had soccer very early, never took on other sports from the US like baseball or basketball or American football so kids never grew up following those sports.

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