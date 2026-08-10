On July 30 the Wall Street Journal published a front page story about President Trump’s hugely successful fundraising work. I sometimes enjoy reading the comments readers post for stories such as this, so I read through a good many of the comments to this one. It was pretty much unanimous: What Trump is doing is horrible, blatant corruption and he ought to be impeached and sent to prison. Naturally, I have a different view, so I had a lively debate with other WSJ readers.

Read it HERE. I have unlocked it, at least I think I did, so that you can read it without a subscription.

Here’s what Trump, according to the WSJ, is doing in a nutshell: After refusing campaign donations from large corporations back in 2016 and self-funding his campaign, Trump has shifted 180 degrees and is soliciting, even demanding, multi-million dollar donations from the nation’s largest corporations, not only to fund political campaigns, but to fund his favorite projects. Some of these donations have reached $25 million or even $50 million each. The projects include the White House Ballroom, the celebrations for our nation’s 250 birthday, Trump’s presidential library, and political action committees.

This new design for the $100 bill was jokingly posted on Truth Social. This is never going to happen, but I’m sure it is a way of trolling the Left.

None of this is illegal. The article makes no accusations that Trump or his family are pocketing any of this money for themselves. The WSJ wrote:

No laws prohibit presidents from raising unlimited sums of money for nonprofits, like the ones used for the ballroom and his presidential library, his super PAC or political issue committees. For most of these types of transactions, public disclosure of donors isn’t required and reporting on spending is infrequent.

Nevertheless, WSJ reporters want you to know this is nefarious: “Interviews with dozens of donors, executives, lobbyists, Trump advisers and others indicate a staggering fundraising and influence operation, with Trump at the center of it all.” Notice the term “influence operation.” This implies that Trump is illegally, or at least secretly, selling his influence as President.

I want to be clear about what I consider the correct way to think about this. First, it is regrettable that our government has evolved in such a manner that capitalist corporations find it necessary to donate millions of dollars to politicians. But here’s the thing; when the federal government exercises so much control over business, so much that politicians/regulators can actually destroy a business through regulatory actions, then corporations have no choice but to influence political leaders to prevent or modify their schemes. There are literally dozens of examples these days, from regulation of cryptocurrency, large business mergers, regulation of AI, and much more.

Charles Murray, in his fascinating book By The People: Rebuilding Liberty Without Permission, explains how this came to be and how it works. I wrote a review of this book HERE and HERE. Murray says: “Corruption of the political process varies directly with the number and value of things that politicians have to sell.” In today’s regulatory state, politicians have a whole lot of highly valuable stuff to sell, and President Trump has raised the price and is selling it.

It makes sense that a lot of folks are outraged at what Trump has been doing. As Murray says: “. . . today’s political process has produced politicians who while keeping within the law, do things that are operationally indistinguishable from the way Third World kleptocrats operate.” The difference, of course, is that kleptocrats take the money for their personal enrichment, while Trump does not. So what Trump is doing does not meet the technical definition of corruption. Nevertheless, if you want to be outraged, you have a good case.

Here’s another quote from the WSJ story that is revealing:

Executives said Trump is one of the most accessible presidents in recent times. In private, they acknowledged that this administration is much more transactional than prior ones. If a company encounters an issue with the federal government that comes to Trump’s attention, he will want to know how much money the company gave, according to a person familiar with the matter. At times he’ll rib the corporate leaders who haven’t met the goals he set, the person said.

This tells us that President Trump is interested and involved in the minutia of government regulation and is willing to take action when he finds things that seem wrong. The WSJ further explains that:

At the same time, companies have paid new attention to the White House as Trump has gotten involved in regulatory decisions that once were made by independent agencies, dramatically shifting the balance of power across Washington. Several CEOs and board members said they believe there is a link between their contributions and their access to the president. One chairman of a publicly traded company said that if you give the money, you know you are either checked on a list, or crossed off a list if you don’t.”

The WSJ story linked in this quote provides specifics of instances in which President Trump has intervened with the regulators when he sees something he believes is unjust or wrong. So I have to admire him for that — a willingness to get down in the weeds, understand a problem, and get it fixed. Of course, the Left will mostly disagree, sometimes vehemently, with what President Trump finds to be a problem, so they hate it when this happens. They still have allies in the regulatory agencies, and they don’t want to see them sidelined by Presidential orders.

So is WSJ correct that this is an “influence operation,” and are readers right to be calling it corruption? Well, it’s all legal; an unintended consequence of Progressive government, and President Trump is taking advantage of it in an unprecedented way. So everybody is a little bit right about this.

Another issue around all this has been the President’s authority to remove for any reason the commissioners of so-called “independent” agencies. Again from the WSJ:

Congress over the years authorized certain agencies to operate independently from the White House to keep some key government functions separate from politics, most of them governed by bipartisan boards whose members can only be removed for cause.

This concept was overturned this June by the SCOTUS decision in Trump v. Slaughter. The court found that the President does have the authority to remove commissioners, in this specific case a commissioner of the FTC, for any reason or no reason. The ruling extends beyond the FTC to other multi-member “independent” agencies whose leaders exercise executive power and previously had for-cause protections. Examples include the National Labor Relations Board, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and similar bodies.

This gives the President a lot more influence over these agencies, and with it a lot more to “sell” to business interests who are frequently affected by the regulations originating with these agencies. We ought not to like it, but that’s the government we’ve put in place over the last 100 years or so.

Islam in the United States

I would like to direct your attention to a new documentary produced by Glenn Beck and his media organization called Torch. Go HERE to check out Torch. Beck partnered with PragerU to get this documentary out to as wide an audience as possible. See the documentary HERE. It’s important information we all need to be aware of, so I hope you’ll take the time to watch it.

Ever heard the term “Red Green Alliance?” It refers to the alliance between far Left (and even not so far Left) Americans and the Muslim world. I don’t know who coined this term, but Glenn Beck does an admirable job of telling us what it means. I wrote about the alliance between the American Left and Islam HERE. Please follow the link and read what I wrote about this important topic. It’s an ideological alliance — a common worldview that unites them.

Here’s an excerpt from my earlier essay in which I quote from Andrew McCarthy’s excellent book The Grand Jihad. In this quote, Communism, has become the Left, and McCarthy is referring to Sayyid Qutb is considered the intellectual father of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The nature of Islamic belief about human life,” Qutb teaches, “makes social justice essentially an all-embracing justice which does not take account of merely material and economic factors.” It imposes Islam’s totalitarian system so that equality is achieved in every way, down to the last detail. That, on this accounting, is social justice. For all their differences, then, Islam and Communism [the Left] are united in the imperative of achieving social justice, by compulsion, if necessary. This is not merely a slogan; it is the ballgame. It means social justice. Islam, like Communism, holds that the individual is subordinated to the collective. The Islamic belief is that “humanity” is what Qutb called “an essential unity” whose “scattered elements must be brought together; its diversity must give place to unity, its variety of creeds must in the end be brought into one.” As in any totalitarian system, dissidents from Islam are, to borrow Rousseau’s phrase, “forced to be free.” On this fundamental premise about the nature of the good life, about how we see ourselves in the world, Islam and Communism are aligned, and both are diametrically opposed to the core assumptions of American constitutional democracy: individual liberty and free-market capitalism. Let that sink in. We in America may be convinced that capitalism, America’s economic system, is both a just and peerless engine of liberty — meaning actual human freedom, not, as Islam and the Left see “freedom,” the surrender of individual liberty for the purportedly greater good of being cosseted in the state’s arms so we can be “free” of sundry indignities, real and imagined. We may also be convinced that wealth generation through private finance-capitalism best expands and ensures human flourishing: dramatically improving living standards in America and abroad; enabling Americans — by far — to be the world’s most charitable donors; significantly increasing the resources available to fight disease and hunger; underwriting unparalleled military might that provides a historically unprecedented degree of global security. But our views and their supporting rationales do not matter for present purposes. This is not a debate; it’s about investigating core principles of varying ideologies in order to understand who is lining up with whom.

We should not be surprised that the European and American Left are allies of Islam. It is surprising, however, to learn that a large number of Muslims have colonized Texas — it’s not just a problem for Michigan and New York City. Thankfully, Texas politicians have realized that we have a Muslim problem and taken action.

The Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a propaganda and financing arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, which pretends to be a civil rights organization interested only in protecting the “rights” of Muslims living in the U.S., have been declared “foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations” by the State of Texas. CAIR is challenging this designation in court, which could raise a problem for them. Once the discovery phase of the lawsuit is reached CAIR will be required to open it’s books to Texas AG lawyers, which could be very revealing of where it’s financing comes from and what it’s true goals are. Here is what Governor Abbott said in his order:

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” said Governor Abbott. “The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.

This is at least partly in response to the planned 400-acre development with about 1,000 homes, a Muslim K-12 school, and a mosque that was called the EPIC City (East Plano Islamic Center) development project. Read about it HERE. Texas officials have rallied to prevent the issuance of any permits or authorizations, and as of this month no work has been done. Of course, it has been renamed from EPIC City to The Meadows. Has a much nicer ring to it, right? Legal action is proceeding.

Nothing like this should ever be approved because it will enable Texas Muslims to isolate themselves from the rest of Texas. Traditionally, when people from non-American cultures have moved in large numbers to the U.S., they have been assimilated into our culture. We have easily absorbed waves of Irish and Italians and Germans and Hispanics — but never people who want to impose their culture on us rather than assimilate into our culture. This is a huge problem. Some ridiculously high percentage of U.S. Muslims want to see sharia law imposed on the U.S.

I’ve just read a terrific book Sword & Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War Between Islam and the West by Raymond Ibrahim. All Christians ought to read this or take a course in the history it covers. It’s almost impossible in a few words to convey the unimaginable brutality, rape, excruciating death, and destruction Islam has inflicted on Christians over the centuries. Literally millions of Christian men, women, and children fell victim to Islamic barbarism. Churches were routinely desecrated, destroyed and replaced with mosques. Everything of value was stripped from the cities Islamists conquered and carried off as plunder. (If you think this thirst for barbarism is ancient history, read descriptions of what Hamas did in Israel on October 7, 2023.)

The world has never had a shortage of brutal, savage men without hope of economic prosperity who have been eager to do anything to improve their lot. Islam recruited millions of them to its cause by promising either riches from plundering the cities and people they conquered, or a wonderful life of ease and pleasure in paradise should they be killed in holy battle, ie. jihad. It was a powerful message that resulted in what was basically an astoundingly successful organized crime rampage that engulfed the Mediterranean world for more than 1,000 years.

Yes, Christians fought back and won victories during the Crusades, in France and in Spain. The most important were at the Battle of Tours (France) in 732 that prevented Muslims from invading Western Europe, at the Battle of Las Navas de Lolosa (Spain) in 1212 that ended Muslim rule over most of Spain, and finally at the siege of Vienna in1683, which prevented an Ottoman invasion of Europe and sent the Ottoman Empire into decline. And yet the suffering from Islam continued as slave traders from the coast of North Africa raided the European coast and carried off several million Christians as slaves into the 19th century.

Émile Signol’s Prise de Jérusalem par les Croisés, 15 juillet 1099 (Taking of Jerusalem by the Crusaders, 15 July 1099), painted in 1847. The painting is a classic 19th-century Romantic/academic treatment of the event—dramatic, crowded, and idealized rather than a strictly documentary record—emphasizing Christian victory and piety while including the chaos and casualties of the siege.

I did not realize that the newly constituted United States in the late 1700s and early 1800s fought a 32-year-long war with the Muslims of the Barbary Coast — current day Morocco, Algeria and Libya. The U.S. paid ransom to Barbary pirates after they captured our merchant ships and enslaved the crews. From Wikipedia: “America paid to Algiers during the presidency of George Washington and his successor, John Adams (1797-1801), $1,000,000, or a fifth of the government’s annual budget, in tribute.” It wasn’t until 1815, shortly after the War of 1812, that the U.S. sent a formidable fleet to the Barbary Coast and crushed the Muslims of Algiers. I’m pretty sure Marines on the ground facilitated this big victory.

Naturally, as an admirer of Charles Murray, who always has solutions for the problems he writes about, I have some solutions to the Muslim problem here in the U.S. The first step would be for the federal government to stop treating Islam as a religion, and declare it an international terrorist organization. That’s right, all of Islam should be considered a terrorist organization, based on 1400 years of barbarism and war against the West. This would, of course, be an extremely heavy lift. Multiculturalism and tolerance are so soundly embedded in our culture today that this will be powerfully resisted. But we need a legal framework to take action these days, and this would be one way to put it in place.

What’s our problem in condemning all of Islam? Most of our politicians have internalized the view of George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 that there is a dichotomy between Islamism (the violent extremists) and peaceful Muslims. This is false. If I told you I was a member of the Mafia, but I was a peaceful, law-abiding Mafioso, would you believe me? You shouldn’t. By the same token, one cannot claim to be a faithful Muslim, yet peaceful, when the Koran mandates that you participate in jihad, that you slaughter non-believers, that you destroy their cities and pillage their goods, and that Islam must one day rule the world. Those are the basic precepts of Islam that have been made crystal clear for 1400 years. Every Muslim knows this.

Granted, almost everyone knows Muslims who are peaceful, law-abiding Americans. But they have to become apostates to reject the doctrine of jihad. Since Islam also authorizes the killing of apostates, none of our peaceful Muslim brothers wants to be so designated. Only a few have spoken out against jihad, which amounts to rejecting Islam, and those brave people wear targets on their backs.

If we can get over the designation hurdle, the next step is to recognize anyone professing allegiance to Islam as a terrorist. All their mosques could then be closed and torn down. All their organizations shut down and funds confiscated. Since we’re not likely too throw roughly 4 million people into prison we’d mount a large deportation program. Or they might convert to Christianity and stay here, although we’d need to remain skeptical.

There is a well-established Islamic doctrine called “taqiyya” which encourages good Muslims to lie and deceive their oppressors if they find themselves under the rule of the infidels. So we’d have to be careful should there be mass conversions.

Yes, that’s all highly aggressive, and I know I’m opening myself to criticism as a far-right lunatic for even approaching the subject, but solving this problem is going to require extreme action. How many cities in the U.S. are we going to allow to be ruled by Muslims as in New York City? How many Congressional seats can we let them occupy before we cease to be a Christian nation? How much fraud are we going to tolerate as in Minnesota before we taxpayers tire of being systematically plundered? How many enclaves with 100,000 Muslim residents or more do we allow, as in Dearborn, before the nature of our cities are forever changed? It’s gotta be stopped somewhere, somehow, or the United States will cease to exist