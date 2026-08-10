The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ssri's avatar
ssri
3d

One last thing, that I suspect you know already: the writeups in Wikipedia about any of this material questioning the heritage view of Islam are all basically trash.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Breck Henderson
ssri's avatar
ssri
4d

But very few of us had any inkling of Islam as anything other than "that other strange religion" that a bunch of other people also practiced elsewhere in the world".

Only post 911 did the prior work and attention of perhaps a dedicated two [to four?] dozen researchers start to make their presence known.

In my case it started with the work of Robert Spenceer at Jihad Watch [ https://jihadwatch.org ]. I must have read one of his earlier books and thought "this guy is crazy!" and "off the wall" in his pronouncements. But then I saw him in a video and recognized this was someone who had dedicated his life to this arena and really "knew his stuff" about the Quran, Haditha, and sirias.

Another strong influence came from Bill Warner, who had studied the warfare and historical conflicts between Islam and the rest of the world and created several videos documenting the 500 plus battles [see this or related YT videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_To-cV94Bo ] and also a small book detailing the vile aims of Islamic practice and scripture vs. the Western Christianized options: https://www.amazon.com/Sharia-Law-Non-Muslims-Taste-Islam/dp/0979579481/ref=sxts_entity_rec_bsx_s_def_r00_t_aufl Sharia Law for Non-Muslims (A Taste of Islam) [2010].

Other voices made their appearance, including Raymond Ibrahim that you mention, and Bruce Thornton. Both men were associated with Victor Davis Hanson. In fact, Thornton has provided the best phrase to describe Islam, as "chauvinistic supremacy". Such a term might apply to many other groups as well, such as the Han Chinese, but not with such vehemence.

Over the years I have acquired about nine feet of shelf space devoted to books on Islam, even though I may have read at most 1/3 of them :-( . Fortunately they are pretty repetitious in their core message.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Breck Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture