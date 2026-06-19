I’ve been a fan of science fiction since I was a kid, having consumed novels, short stories, movies, Star Trek, and recently almost all episodes of The X-Files. I mention this because I think I know good science fiction when I see it— and, unfortunately, I did not see it when I went to the theater for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day earlier this week.

What I saw wasn’t good science fiction, or even a terribly good movie. I knew where the whole plot was headed right from the start, so there were no surprises. All I saw was a dramatic chase story with a few weird, science fiction-like twists thrown in.

The chasers are from the Wardex Company, which, implausibly, is a private contractor that has been given the job of concealing all the UFO information the U.S. military has collected since Roswell in 1947. (Don’t we know from The X-Files that the military still runs that effort?)

The information includes film of alien critters — some dead, some alive — who crashed their flying saucers in Roswell back in 1947 and a lot of other woo-woo stuff. Wardex is chasing a large bunch of Wardex employees who have failed to show up for work and stolen all that classified information. This is totally plausible, but the fact that it took 79 years for somebody so spill the beans is not.

One of the heroes of the story, Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) is the guy who is carrying “the ball,” meaning he has all that top secret video in his backpack. So Daniel is the immediate target of the Chief of Wardex, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth) who is, of course, evil and ruthless in his pursuit.

We first meet Daniel and Noah at a UFC match. (Not the one on the White House grounds, thankfully.) The movie opens with two muscular guys beating there crap out of each other. We learn that Wardex has kidnapped Daniel’s girlfriend, Jane Blankenship (Eve Hewson), and he is supposed to hand over his backpack with the precious video in it at the UFC wrestling event in order to get her back. But Daniel has some mysterious gizmo in his pocket and threatens to use it if Noah doesn’t release Jane. Noah complies and Daniel recovers his backpack along with Jane, and it’s off to the chase. We’re left wondering what the gizmo is — I thought it was a knife and Daniel would turn out to be a karate expert who would lay out all the bad guys a la Chuck Norris.

But no, we don’t know what the gizmo is and he and Jane elude Wardex and head to a convent for the night, a place no one would think to look for them. Jane was once a novitiate there and is still close with the Mother Superior. They use encrypted, satellite burner phones as Daniel gets directions from Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo) commander of the Wardex defectors who have been stealing the information. Now we get the picture that Daniel has a team helping him evade Noah and Wardex.

The next characters in this drama are Margaret Fairchild (Emile Blunt), a meteorologist at a Kansas City TV station, and her boyfriend Jackson (Wyatt Russell.) We meet them in their apartment where Margaret expresses her discontent with being in Kansas City — she just doesn’t feel right — which Jackson of course can’t understand. Then a Cardinal flies in through their apartment window and stares at Margaret for a few moments before Jackson chases it away. (Looked like an AI creation to me.)

But after the bird departs, Margaret suddenly begins speaking in Russian. After a few moments, she snaps out of it — but we don’t know what’s going on. When she arrives at the TV studio for work she sits down with a South Korean guest and speaks perfect Korean! A few minutes later, as she’s supposed to be delivering her weather report, she begins uttering a series of clicks and weird sounds that nobody can understand.

Margaret and Jackson are soon on the road too, driving with no definite destination, just following Margaret’s intuition and getting out of Kansas City. Suffice it to say there are many twists and turns to the chase. We do get a dollop of SciFi from Noah, who also has a device like the one Daniel brandished. They have apparently reverse-engineered this thing from alien technology, and it allows Noah to get into the minds of other people, even when they are far removed physically, and force them to disclose what that they know. That’s just one of the uses for this powerful, all-purpose gizmo, as we’ll see later.

When Daniel and Jane land at a remote safe house, Noah uses his gizmo to locate Jane and get inside her mind. Then, in a really creepy scene, he coerces her into telling him where they are, and soon a squadron of black SUVs descends upon the farmhouse. Fortunately, Daniel is out in a field where a crop circle is formed all around him for no apparent purpose except to let us know we’re watching a science fiction movie about aliens.

Soon, Daniel and Margaret meet and Margaret begins to display more powers. She can read minds and empathize with other people at a powerful level. She’s driving like a bat-out-of-hell and is stopped by a police officer whom she bamboozles into letting her drive away by reading his mind.

We also learn that Daniel has extraordinary powers of mathematics that make him a formidable cybersecurity expert, and which have caused him to be lonely most of his young life because people just can’t relate to him. He can also understand the clicks and odd sounds Margaret was speaking back during her weather report. We start to get the impression that they are somehow destined to work together.

When the squad of black SUVs shows up at the motel where Daniel and Jane have a room, Jane escapes out of the bathroom window with one of the gizmos in a case that Daniel tells her not to touch no matter what. Daniel, however, is captured by the evil Wardex and taken to a command center where he is about to be interrogated by means of chemical injection.

Not to worry. Margaret, using her mind reading tricks, drives past several guard posts and then walks into the room where Daniel is being held. She halts all those who try to stop her by reading their minds and calling up images, mostly of loved ones, from their past, which causes them to lose interest in her. She and Daniel are soon out the gate, with his backpack full of video, and racing back toward Kansas City, where the big disclosure is supposed to take place the next day. More chase drama ensues.

Before the big disclosure, however, Margaret must realize her full potential. She has completely blocked out memory of a visit paid to her by aliens that happened when she was about eight-years-old. Hugo and company have built a replica of Margaret’s childhood home in a warehouse to help her recall and relive that experience. Over her bed is a mobile of Cardinals, and as she remembers her encounter we see the aliens appear in her room as friendly animals. Could that Cardinal back in her apartment have been an alien sparking her super powers? Daniel is with her, they are holding hands around one of the gizmos, but it’s not clear whether they went through this encounter together or separately. But they’re together in the remembering of it.

The aliens lead her into their ship, disguised as a gingerbread house, and imbue her and Daniel with superpowers using an array of the same, all-purpose gizmos. When this scene is played out and Margaret is in full command of her powers, the bad guys arrive at the warehouse with guns drawn. Margaret grabs the gizmo, squeezes, and suddenly all the good guys, the house and their vehicles are totally invisible to the Wardex gun slingers. All they see is an empty warehouse.

I don’t think I’m revealing too much to say that the big disclosure proceeds after a bit more drama — after all, the title of the movie is Disclosure Day.

The trouble with the movie is that it wraps a fictitious story around a real situation, and the combination didn’t really make much sense. We all know the U.S. government holds all the top secret UFO information. If the aliens are as powerful as depicted in the film — we have no real world evidence for this of course— why have they been crashing so often, and how do we manage to hold them prisoner?

Since he’s speculating on their technology and power, Spielberg might also have offered a speculative but clear reason for their coming to Earth. He doesn’t tell us whether they have come to save us from ourselves, or to wipe us out and take over our planet, or just to study us out of curiosity. Some reviewers are writing that the purpose behind the movie is to introduce a new, quasi-religious thinking that will displace Christianity. That seems a little extreme to me. See Rod Dreher’s review HERE.

The reason Wardex and Scanlon are so intent on keeping everything secret is that they believe society will panic and fall apart if they learn there really is life on other planets and that aliens have in fact landed here. That logic has never made any sense to me.

There is, however, a big divide in our society between religious believers and materialists. Most highly educated scientists fall into the materialist camp, and they seem eager to find evidence of microbial life on Mars and other places around our solar system. This would prove, to them at least, that life arises not by divine creation, but by physical processes that are duplicated routinely in other corners of the material universe. The arrival of aliens from another planet would be huge for materialists.

But Mother Superior in Disclosure Day tells us that she’s not troubled by learning of intelligent life on other planets because of course God would create life in other places in his vast universe. That does make sense.

There is another school of thought on aliens that I think is pretty far out there, but worth mentioning here. This theory holds that UFOs are actually demons interacting with us in our space while actually residing in another, parallel dimension. Perhaps what we might think of as a spiritual dimension. If you believe in heaven and hell, that’s not too much of a stretch.

I lean toward human psychology as the source of UFO sitings. We’ve been bombarded with science fiction movies and TV for many decades. H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds was one of the first science fiction stories featuring aliens from Mars landing on Earth. When in 1938, Orson Welles broadcast a radio adaptation of the novel on the radio in the U.S., it nearly caused a serious panic by people who believed the show, which was presented in the form of breaking newscasts, was real.

The 1947 incident in Roswell sparked wide public interest, and if you visit the International Museum and UFO Research Center in Roswell, which I have done, you’ll come away thinking it’s all perfectly plausible. Movies and TV series followed. The 1951 movie The Day The Earth Stood Still was a good one. Novels from Arthur C. Clarke, Isaac Asimov and Robert Heinlein began to appear. Clarke’s Childhood’s End (1953) is a novel I’ve re-read recently. In that one huge space ships appear over every major city in the world, and the immensely powerful aliens aboard enforce a world-wide peace that leads to a socialist utopia after 50 years. Early 1950s intellectuals (Not so smart after all, eh?) were all certain we’d annihilate ourselves in a nuclear war, and that socialism was the key to utopia.

All this pop culture creates what’s called an availability cascade. Human’s tend to believe something if they hear it from many sources — and with so many books, movies and TV series featuring beings from other planets, most folks begin to accept that as truth. We also tend to see what we wish to see, so any unusual light in the sky becomes a flying saucer. Throw in a few folks who create deliberate fakes in their quest for fame and fortune and you have a public that demands full disclosure by the government of everything they know about aliens and UFOs because, well, you know, UFOs and aliens are real.

The actual reality is that our existence is incredibly improbably. We’re talking odds that are orders of magnitude more improbably than winning a power ball lottery. There are just so many factors that must come together in order for Homo Sapiens to be standing here on Earth communicating, working, doing science and technology, arts, medicine, and all the rest that we are very probably the only intelligent life in our galaxy.

If you want to read about all this there is an excellent book: Rare Earth: Why Complex Life is Uncommon in the Universe by Peter D. Ward and Donald Brownlee. And even if we’re not alone, space travel over many light years distance is incredibly difficult. The speed of light is a real speed limit. Traveling even 50% of the speed of light would require enormous energy and the traveler, a planet dweller who is adapted to living with gravity, would not be physically able to withstand years of weightlessness in space.

Perhaps these limitations can be overcome, but it would be enormously expensive to travel 10s of light years across the galaxy to arrive at an inhabited planet. No one would undertake that journey only to then buzz around in secret, create crop circles, dazzle military pilots, and engage in all the shenanigans we see on the videos released so far. You would either land on the White House lawn and announce “take me to your leader,” or you’d remain totally concealed so you could study humans in their natural habitat, as Federation scientists did in Star Trek when they discovered a new inhabited planet.

So stories like Disclosure Day make no sense in the big picture. If the aliens depicted are so immensely powerful and can share their mental abilities with humans, and have the technology to get to Earth from another planet, then why are they crashing and how can we possibly capture them and hold them prisoner?

In my long experience with science fiction, imagined interactions with other life forms are employed to teach us something that will help us live more peacefully with people from different cultures here on Earth. Arthur C. Clarke, in Childhood’s End, imagines for us what our world might be like if powerful beings forced us to stop fighting for good. Heinlein, in Stranger in a Strange Land, helps us imagine how we might think and behave if raised from babies to think in a totally alien way. Science fiction should be full of wonder and surprise and new ways of thinking about the human condition.

Disclosure Day has none of this — only a confused speculation around our supposed encounters with aliens so far, and a dramatic bad-guys-chasing-good-guys story with a totally predictable ending. So I don’t really recommend seeing it. I took my grandson, age 16, with me and he didn’t like it either, so that settles the matter.