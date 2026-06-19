The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
12h

Too many Black SUV's. I was going to see this, but it is a hard pass.

I have friends who get their history from Oliver Stone movies and their science fron Steven Speilburg movies. It is a hard religion to them and they believe it all.

I don't even try . . . I enjoy the other things we have in common.

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