I’m obviously not a big tech, AI insider, but this whole thing with Nvidia and Jensen Huang seemed to me like an artificial concoction of the Left. I’m rejoicing that the Nvidia Board has reinstated Huang in his job as CEO. I believe this is a development the significance of which is hard to overstate. From what I’ve been reading in the Wall Street Journal, Huang is a very creative executive who has innovated financially and technically in many important ways

We forgive rock stars and other wealthy public figures when they have numerous sexual trysts. Huang was a “rock star” in the world of high tech, so why should he be different? And I kind of doubt he forced himself on anyone — more likely the women seduced him. Remember when the Beatles came to the U.S. back in 1964? Teenage girls in the front rows at their concerts got worked up into an absolute frenzy of sexual energy — and rumors (not to be doubted) had it that John, Ringo, George, and Paul had plenty of action back stage or in their hotel rooms.

As an aside, there is a terrific book all about human mating habits that explains a lot of human behavior, including young girls in the front row at a Beatles concert. The Mating Mind by Geoffrey Miller. Miller says almost all higher human achievements — art, music, science, and so forth — evolved as fitness indicators for attracting a mate (or mates.) In other words, guys like the Beatles who are extremely gifted and creative musicians are flashing huge neon signs that say to women: "I would be a wonderful mate.” Women get the message loud and clear.

Of course, many observers assumed that the real story was that Huang’s “inappropriate” activities posed a national security threat by facilitating sales of Nvidia chips to China. I can’t help but think back to my time with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as a reactor inspector and Public Affairs officer. Here’s what happened much too often at the NRC. A utility that operates a nuclear plant is found, over many detailed inspections, to be following all the safety rules and earns a very high rating from the NRC. Then a big problem is discovered. It’s something that has never been on NRC’s checklist or was even thought to be possible. In one case there was a football-sized hole rusted into the reactor vessel head that was close to bursting.

Had it burst, the hole wouldn’t have caused a catastrophe, but the NRC went back and reconstructed all the indications the nuclear plant operators failed to notice that might have revealed the problem years earlier — and their safety rating goes from A+ to F overnight.

This is what was happening at Nvidia with Jensen Huang. One day they are the greatest company in the tech world, leading AI development, with a market cap of $4.1 trillion, and the next . . . Here’s a quote from a New York Times editorial:

In Nvidia’s case, as scandal after scandal mired the company’s chief, the board acted quickly to contain the damage. The trouble began with reports about an affair with a woman thought to be a Chinese spy and continued as news of two other inappropriate relationships broke into public view. Since then, there has been news about investigations into potential violations of export controls, a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the company’s accounting practices and stories about Mr. Huang’s problematic management style.

Notice how the “scandal” escalates to include more women, national security issues, illegal accounting practices, and even Huang’s management style. It’s a predictable pattern.

I’m certain Huang and Nvidia would have been found guilty on all charges and fined $ billions. That’s how it goes. Something about that is just wrong. If the government wants to prosecute a company, all sorts of problems can be found in retrospect. This would have damaged the company severely, with shock waves throughout the AI world.

I’m hoping now that President Trump and the movers and shakers in the world of high tech have slapped all that aside. The Wall Street Journal reports that pressure from “senior levels of the U.S. Government” was a factor in the Board’s decision. Maybe Nvidia gets a slap on the wrist, and Jensen Huang stays home for a few months, but by all accounts he has been crucial in guiding one of the most successful companies of all time. We need him in charge of Nvidia. Our economy and our success in the AI race depend strongly on the continued work of Jensen Huang and the success of Nvidia. We simply can’t afford to sacrifice that success.

The larger question here is why would the Left be so eager to remove Jensen Huang and damage his company. I think the answer is control, irrational fear of AI, and a deep antagonism toward capitalism. The Times editorial laments that corporate boards are not willing to rein in chief executives. The Left sees corporate boards as their potential agents in controlling big corporations — remember, when they had the power, the Left tried to control the make up of corporate boards. If the board is full of far-left ideologues, control of the corporation becomes more than a distant goal.

I listened briefly to discussions on NPR, and the leftist professors interviewed were disappointed that Huang was reinstated. They wouldn’t say it explicitly, but it seemed to me the source of their disappointment was that an opportunity has been missed to punish one of the world’s largest corporations . . . to show them that politicians are and ought to be firmly in charge. Fortunately we have as President Donald Trump, an unconventional politician, who understands that private enterprise is the engine of our economy and that ceding control to politicians would be a catastrophe.

I doubt that any Democrat politician would have brought pressure to reinstate Huang and stop the persecution of Nvidia. It’s still a fact that the Left wants to destroy capitalism and the U.S., so bringing down a billionaire, humbling a great corporation and damaging our AI development work is something the Democratic Socialists of America would have cheered. Yes, the Democrats may still initiate investigations, but the DOJ will not take part and nothing will come of it.

We certainly live in interesting times.