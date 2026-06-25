The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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G. Neil Midkiff's avatar
G. Neil Midkiff
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Sadly a very right on analysis. Trump could have been the only president to vanquish Iran and make history but he stepped back into politics. Part of this dilemma is the US has the strongest military in history but can only use it with no-casualties limitations. Essentially a paper tiger. And our biggest threats (Russia or China)? They would take a million casualties without blinking an eye. If you were in the Pentagon or the commander in chief how would you run foreign affairs or military threats knowing the whole world knows you can damage an opponent but never actually eliminate them?

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