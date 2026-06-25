President Trump’s handling of the conflict with Iran has shifted onto what I consider a very disappointing path. The rhetoric coming from Democrats and the Left in general — that Iran has somehow won a resounding victory — is obviously wrong. You can’t lose your entire air force and navy, your nuclear weapons infrastructure, a large percentage of your military industrial infrastructure, and most of your ballistic missiles and call that a win. The U.S. still has total air superiority in the skies over Iran and our missile defense systems continue to intercept more than 90% of the missiles and drones Iran launches.

The only sense in which Iran has “won” is that IRGC thugs are still alive and in charge in Tehran. I believe it was a poor decision to halt the shooting part of the war so soon. As General Douglas MacArthur once said, “there is no substitute for victory.” A negotiated standoff is NOT victory.

Problem is, total military victory for the U.S. won’t come without ground troops occupying significant swaths of Iranian territory and the capital of Tehran. We must take physical control of all of Iran’s enriched Uranium and be certain all of their nuclear infrastructure is destroyed with on-the-ground inspections. I wrote earlier that this is something we have trained for and can accomplish HERE. Air power can smooth the path and reduce casualties to a minimum, but a military presence on the ground is still required.

And by the way, if we defeated the IRGC on the ground and killed or captured all of their leadership, imposing regime change would be a snap. There are millions of Iranians standing by to take power who would bring about the total change of heart President Trump and his negotiators seem to believe has already occurred. No evidence publicly available points to a more agreeable and moderate regime in control in Tehran — they are still the same theocratic thugs bent on wiping Israel off the map and destroying the United States. Everybody, including virtually all conservative observers, knows this.

I’ve conducted a small survey of conservative media to get a sense of what people who I think are trustworthy analysts are thinking. The consensus is that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the economic relief it lists as negotiating points is a terrible mistake. General Jack Keane, is the analyst who I think offers the most accurate thinking here.

Gen. Keane says that Trump has shifted his priorities, based on input from advisors, from military objectives to economic and political objectives. He means that high gas prices in the U.S. resulting from the disruption of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the affects this will have on the mid-term elections have become top priority. The Gulf states who produce a large share of the oil, natural gas, helium, and refined petrochemicals that power the world’s economy are also afraid that Iran can and will destroy their energy-producing infrastructure. Combined with the closure of the Strait, this could lead to world-wide depression, in the worst case scenario.

Gen. Keane is confident in our military. He believes, with good reason, that we can defend the Gulf States from attack and take away Iran’s offensive capabilities. As I wrote earlier, we couldn’t have undertaken military action against Iran at all without a robust missile defense capability. Gen. Keane says the Gulf States don’t understand this, which I’m sure is correct. We can also open the Strait against Iran’s effort to keep it closed using the power of our Naval forces. Why we haven’t done that is a mystery to me.

What remains unspoken by just about all observers, conservative or the Left, is that even in today’s age of AI directed forces, laser guided munitions, and highly effective air power, it is still not possible to achieve total victory without ground forces occupying enemy territory. What gives Trump and all politicians pause is that public opinion will not tolerate U.S. casualties. Further, large numbers of enemy civilian casualties would poison world public opinion.

While technological advances in the means of conducting ground combat are as impressive as those enabling air superiority, there are still going to be casualties. Recall how in 1991 the U.S. Army annihilated Saddam Hussein’s army, the 4th largest in the world at the time, in about 100 hours during the first Gulf War. But there were 147 casualties, of which almost 25% were, tragically, from friendly fire. That’s a very small number considering the Iraqis lost more than 20,000 killed and more than 100,000 captured.

The lesson from Operation Desert Storm is that the U.S. Army can conduct major operations with relatively few casualties. They are surely much better at it now than they were 35 years ago. Today, however, the fear is that any casualties at all will turn public opinion against the politicians running the war, in this case President Trump, and result in a political disaster at home.

Most of the conservative sources I checked are condemning the MOU and the effort to negotiate with Iran, but of course none advocate for “boots on the ground” as the alternative. The American Enterprise Institute is particularly harsh, opining that the Secretary of War,, Secretary of State, and the National Security Adviser should be fired over failures during the was.

Commentary magazine is not quite so harsh, but in a recent piece Seth Mandel raises important legal questions:

Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas points out that, because the waiver clearly states that U.S. refiners can now import Iranian oil and pay for it with U.S. dollars, it is “effectively rolling back 40-year[s] plus of American oil sanctions against Iran.” Up front, Iran will get two months of such relief. But Blas is skeptical, as we all should be, that such sanctions will be snapped back into place any time soon, if at all. Such sanctions relief would appear to clearly contradict the administration’s claims that Iran gets no rewards without demonstrating good behavior and fulfilling its side of the bargain, would it not? Another question: Is this even legally doable? Rich Goldberg, who served on a Trump-constituted executive energy council, breaks down more potential problems with the waiver on X. The Treasury license conflicts with sanctions statutes duly passed by Congress; will those laws be waived? Further, directly benefiting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the supra-military agency running the state of Iran at the moment, is proscribed under anti-terrorism regulations. Does this Treasury license mean the IRGC will be taken off the list of foreign terrorist organizations? If the IRGC remains on the terrorism list—as it should—then its status as a terrorist organization “poses criminal liabilities” to anyone doing business with it. How will that be reconciled by the administration? In signing this memorandum of understanding with Iran, which is merely a prelude to wider negotiations, has the administration already made a dead letter of U.S. sanctions?

I object generally to most of the Leftist media’s analysis because most of it is rooted in what they perceive as President Trump’s character flaws. But I fear it may be true that Mr. Trump believed, and may still believe, that inflicting so much damage to Iran’s military from the air would cause them to surrender. That’s obviously not the case. The Iranian IRGC leaders and even its civilian leaders are religious fanatics who fervently believe their purpose on Earth is to execute Allah’s divine will and kill the infidels. And the Koran sanctions lying and deception when dealing with infidels in the unfortunate circumstance where infidels have the upper hand militarily.

So Iran refuses to surrender, is not interested in becoming a prosperous and cooperative member of the international community and certainly can’t be trusted to do anything they agree to in a MOU or a final peace deal.

Bret Stephens moved from the Wall Street Journal to the New York Times a few years ago, I suspect for the purpose of allowing the Times to claim with a straight face that they have a diversity of opinion among their editorialists. But Stephens has some accurate observations in his take on the MOU:

. . . Trump got spooked after the regime didn’t instantly crumble and energy prices shot up. He then effectively abandoned the war he had started after less than six weeks of sustained combat — combat in which the United States lost fewer service members than in the 1983 invasion of Grenada. He compounded the error with an almost comical succession of military threats and last-minute climb-downs, each of them signaling indecision and weakness to Iranian adversaries practiced in the study of weakness. Tehran took the measure of Trump’s courage. What it found was a bone spur. All this may seem odd for a president who once loudly complained that the United States hadn’t “fought to win” a war since 1945, who demanded “unconditional surrender” from Tehran and who had repeatedly lambasted his predecessor for the humiliating exit from Afghanistan. Then again, it’s not odd for a president whose very essence is betrayal of everyone and everything, his own words not least. Though the details of the deal remain murky — a telling indicator of its likely shoddiness, since the administration would surely trumpet the terms of a strong agreement — it’s already clear that Trump has betrayed his promise to the Iranian people, after they were massacred in January to quell antigovernment protests, that “help is on its way.” As in Venezuela, to say nothing of China and Russia, this administration’s message to oppressed people everywhere is that their rights come last.

More:

Trump is also on his way to betraying Israel, our principal ally in this fight, by pushing Jerusalem to stand down in its effort to stop Hezbollah’s attacks on its north, in that way handing Tehran the victory of creating a diplomatic linkage between Lebanon and Hormuz. If Iran is now allowed to extract some kind of service fee for permitting ships to transit the Strait, Trump will have also betrayed our allies in the Persian Gulf by giving Iran financial and strategic leverage to which it has no right, and which it didn’t previously have.

Over at National Review, most of the opinion is negative. Here’s a sample in a piece written by Elliott Abrams:

This [not insisting on regime change in Iran] is a strategic error of the greatest importance. It’s obvious to Iranians, and should be to us, that the Islamic Republic is unreformable. Despite Trump’s repeated statements that some new “group” of Iranian officials are more “rational,” Iran’s rulers are the people who murdered thousands of their fellow citizens in cold blood a few months ago and more recently struck at economic and civilian targets of all their Gulf Arab neighbors as well as Israel. There is zero evidence that the brutal repression of the Iranian people will cease. Ignoring that is a strategic error because the only long-run solution to Iran’s aggression and repression is in fact popular sovereignty. The Trump administration argues that its new agreement will change the Middle East, but it will not — because the Islamic Republic will always remain at the heart of the region’s violence and instability. It is folly to think this regime will stop intervening in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and elsewhere. Its ruling elites — who are the same now as they were in January — have shown again and again that “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are central pillars of their belief system.

I could cite more conservative opinion that is on point here, but this should be sufficient. I understand that Mr. Trump can change course and turn truculent when it comes to things like the War with Iran. He might suddenly decide that reaching a deal with Iran is a fool’s errand (which it is), that he’s going to loose control of the House in the mid-terms no matter what he does (and Tuesday’s win by socialists in New York’s House primaries certainly points that way), and that he doesn’t care if Americans are suffering with high prices for gasoline (it’s not actually all that bad.)

At that point he might do the right thing and take the measures that can actually win the war and replace the theocratic thugs who rule Iran with genuinely reformist Iranians who are eagerly awaiting that opportunity. But I’m not holding my breath while waiting for such an outcome.