A good friend and former shipmate aboard USS Jack (SSN 605) back in the early 1970s has written a terrific, historical novel about World War II submarine warfare. If you’ve ever wondered how those early submariners not only survived but performed the heroic things they accomplished, this novel will help you understand.

You can find it at Amazon HERE.

Neil is a Naval Academy graduate (1970) and enjoyed a long career in the nuclear energy business. His last job was with the United Arab Emirates on the construction of their huge nuclear power facility, Barakah. I wrote about Barakah earlier HERE.

The novel is an entertaining read mixed with some little-known historical facts about submarining back in the 1940s. By the time Neil and I served aboard the nuclear-powered USS Jack, Cold War submariners had it pretty easy — A/C, good food, no need to refuel, torpedoes that worked (we were pretty sure), and we never got depth charged. We were still gone from home for long stretches, and saw a lot less of the surface than our WW II predecessors — but we never had to worry much about being sunk and killed.

So I recommend you get a copy of Neil’s novel and be thoroughly entertained for a few hours.