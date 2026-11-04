Guess I’m an old geezer ‘cause kid’s baseball seems a lot different now than it was back when I played and coached in Baton Rouge. Back then the American Legion ran the youth baseball program and it was the only game in town. A lot of good ballplayers participated and the competition was stiff. There were playoffs for the best teams at the end of the season, and it all led to high school baseball. Pro scouts used to pay attention to high schools if there was a “prospect” on the team.

Today youth baseball is divided between recreational leagues and serious tournament baseball. I’m aware of all this because my grandsons, Kody and Mason, have been playing baseball here in Texas for a few years now. The recreation leagues are not very competitive because the best players are on tournament teams, sometimes called “travel” teams, because they travel for tournaments. For your kid to play on a tournament team can cost serious money.

The Wall Street Journal has written about how expensive serious youth baseball has become — and it’s true of all youth sports. Read the article HERE. A quote from the article:

At a club baseball tournament east of Los Angeles this summer, the 6-year-olds on teams from as far away as Arizona were too young to pitch the ball themselves, but their parents were spending thousands on baseball. There were club dues, tournament fees, hotels, transportation, uniforms and equipment. An app offering “advanced statistics” and video of at-bats was $191 a year. Even watching from the stands has a price—this tournament had a $60-a-head pass for spectators. Spending $10,000 a year is common. “Nowadays…in order to get certain opportunities, you have to pay money,” said Carlos Avila, the national director of ZT Athletics, a private-equity backed company with three 6-and-under teams in the tournament. “People are trying to get ahead of the curve.” America’s national pastime, played by generations of children up and down the economic spectrum, is increasingly a sport for rich kids. Many adults remember Little League and rec programs, dad coaches and the snack shack. Youth baseball is now an intense and costly year-round endeavor dominated by for-profit enterprises.

The article continues with accounts of how much parents spend on equipment — $500 bats, $300 gloves, and so on. We manage to find discounted prices on gear, sometimes on Facebook Marketplace, so we keep costs contained. Also we don’t travel outside of North Texas — yet.

Mason (eight-years-old) is on a tournament team, but it’s kind of a hybrid. They play in a recreation league, the coaches are dads, but they’re also affiliated with a for-profit baseball operation called Cover All Bases, which runs tournament teams. There is no private equity backing that I’m aware of, it’s an enterprise run by former college baseball players hoping to make a living coaching baseball.

There are in the DFW metroplex a whole bunch of organizations that sponsor youth baseball teams. Generally these organizations charge hefty fees, operate an indoor training facility, provide individual coaching (for an outrageous hourly rate), promise a shot at a college scholarship, and enter their teams in tournaments. There is a tournament going on somewhere in North Texas every weekend for every age group up through high school. That’s good — there are plenty of competitive tournaments within an hour’s drive. Keeps our expenses under control for now, but who knows what the future holds.

Tournaments are interesting affairs. The teams play two games on Saturday in a version of a round-robin format. It doesn’t really matter that much if you win or lose because on Sunday the tournament director constructs brackets like a tennis tournament and you play until you lose or win out. Generally, a team must win three games on Sunday, after the two on Saturday, to win the tournament. Think about that. Your team has to play three, four or maybe five games in two days. What’s the problem with that? In a word, pitching.

In youth baseball, pitching is pretty much the whole game. Yes, good defense is important, but you can’t defend against walks. On a team of 12 players, how likely are you to have 8-10 kids who can throw strikes? Yes, it would be nice if your best pitchers could throw an entire game, but that almost never happens. Two innings, three at the outside, seems to be about the most you can expect.

These days coaches are very protective of their pitcher’s arms — you really can’t ask a nine-year-old to throw 100 pitches on Saturday and then more on Sunday. So if you limit them to 50 pitches or so, you end up using two or three pitchers in every game. That means virtually every player on the team must be able to pitch during a tournament — crazy right? Mason pitched one inning in the first game of the last tournament. He walked only one, but gave up six runs as the defense made multiple errors. He likes pitching but his calling is elsewhere.

Mason in his catcher’s gear waits at home plate for the game to begin.

Mason is a very energetic kid who doesn’t like to stand around, especially on the baseball field, so we steered him to become a catcher. The catcher has something to do on every pitch, so it’s never boring like standing in right field waiting for that one fly ball to be hit in your direction. Last year, in coaches pitch, it didn’t matter much whether or not he caught the ball because runners could not advance on steals or passed balls. But he got experience wearing “catchers gear” consisting of shinguards, chest protector and helmet, and learned the basics like how to ignore the bat and catch the ball. But this year, with kid’s pitching, it’s vital that he catch the ball and block pitches in the dirt and be able to throw to bases.

Turns out that Mason enjoys catching and is really good at it — after some instruction from Grandad, who was a catcher for his high school team. The problem is young catchers like to sit in a squat or go down on one knee to get under the bat, but this makes it nearly impossible to move laterally or vertically when the kid pitching misses his target, which is most of the time. So we taught Mason to get up into a crouched position with both feet on the ground so he can move around and catch balls he couldn’t get to otherwise.

Today he’s a valuable asset to his team because he can slow down the “little league merry-go-round.” That goes like this: batter walks, then steals second, then goes to third on a passed ball, then comes home on a wild pitch. Mason can threaten to throw them out at second or third when stealing, rarely commits a passed ball, and stops a lot of wild pitches. Then there are dropped third strikes, which are particularly devastating. Your pitcher finally throws three strikes to a hitter and he strikes out, only to make it safely to 1st because the catcher dropped the third strike. Mason doesn’t let that happen.

Mason has worked hard to get up into his crouch on every pitch, watch the ball into his mitt (which isn’t easy when you’re wearing protective head gear) and learn to make good throws to the bases as well as back to the pitcher. By being on his feet, he’s also ready for a popup or a bunt out in front of the plate. So the coaches want Mason behind the plate as much as possible.

Mason catching in the final inning as they try to prevent winning run from scoring. Umpire wouldn’t call the third strike so run scored.

Then there is hitting. If you ever played little league, you know how tough hitting can be for a youngster. The pitcher might hit you, and that could hurt as some throw pretty fast, so gotta watch out for that. The umpires have big, erratic strike zones, so you don’t want to let a ball go by that might be called a strike. On the other hand, you don’t want to swing at a pitch you can’t hit. I have issues with umpires who call strikes on pitches the batter couldn’t possibly hit, but as it is the game boils down to the batter looking for a ball in the strike zone he can hit and then not missing it. The trick is to approach each pitch as though you were going to hit it, but then stopping your swing at the last second if the pitch is a bad one. Not as easy to do as it is to say.

So I work with Mason constantly at our indoor batting facility to make sure he can swing the bat effectively. We do soft toss, hit off a “T”, and then hit against the pitching machines. This extra batting practice seems to help him — he’s usually the team’s cleanup hitter batting 4th in the lineup. See the video below of him delivering a game-winning double last week.

To give you an idea of how these games unfold, I want to describe a remarkable game from our tournament this past weekend. Okay, I get to brag about my grandson a bit, but that’s a grandparent’s duty isn’t it?

This past weekend Mason’s team played in a tournament in Waxahachie, just 45 minutes south of us. On Sunday morning we played a team, largely composed of hispanic kids, that was very strong — that is if the kids playing were really just nine-years-old or younger. We had our doubts. A couple of them were giants — well over five feet tall and probably 180 pounds for the biggest one. They also put two pitchers on the mound who were throwing really hard — above 50 mph by my estimation. How many nine-year-olds can throw that hard?

But you don’t get to check birth certificates in the middle of a game. What we do know is that a program that wins tournaments attracts players and the coaches running the program make more money, so there is a big incentive to win.

Our hitters were intimidated by the pitchers, for the most part. We have a tiny kid on our team, Hudson, who is as talented as he is small. He’s a lefty, throws hard, catches the ball and hits well. He hit a couple of drives off their pitchers that went to the fence. But in the main, our hitters, including Mason, couldn’t do much. Mason took good swings but came up empty in his first two at bats.

Our pitchers, throwing with much less velocity, had good outings — meaning they didn’t walk many and made the batters hit the ball so our defense had a chance. Our defense played well and we were hanging in there, just a couple of runs behind at 4-6 when the final inning arrived. Play is on a time limit, so you know it when you are playing the last inning. Sometimes innings seem to go on forever when there are a lot of walks, so normally the games only last three innings or so.

As we stepped up for our last at bat in the 4th inning, begun barely under the time limit, their pitcher seemed to tire and his high-velocity fastballs weren’t finding even the expanded strike zone of our umpire. So they relieved him with a kid who was throwing hard, but perhaps 10-15 mph slower than the kid he relieved. We started hitting the ball, their defense wasn’t that great, and we tied the game, then went ahead on a wild pitch.

We’re now ahead, amazingly, 7-6. Mason came to bat with a runner on second and two outs. After getting out of the way of an inside pitch, he swung at a really high fastball — I groaned as he swung at such a bad pitch — but he hit it and the hard ground ball found the hole between first and second and another run scored. The right fielder threw the ball to first for some reason, while Mason was well on his way to second. The first baseman made a good throw, but Mason slid in under the tag. Naturally, the umpire called him out anyway, though everyone watching could see he was safe. Well, nothing you can do.

So the coaches put Hudson, our talented little left-hander, on the mound to hold a two-run lead and finish the game. He walked the first hitter, who promptly took off on a steal of second on the first pitch. Mason made the best throw he ever made to second base, the second baseman caught the ball and applied the tag . . . the runner was out. Wow! First time he’s ever done that and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Next batter got a hit and stole second. Now he’s not eager to try to steal third after Mason demonstrated he can throw them out, so he stays close to second. After a strikeout gave us two outs and a runner on second the next hitter got a clean hit that scored the runner from second — now we’re ahead by a single run with the runner on second base. He promptly took off for third and again Mason made a perfect throw — third baseman caught the ball, applied the tag and fell over in front of the bag entangled with the runner. The umpire raised his right hand — he’s out at third! Game over! We win!

But hold on a second, the other umpire suspects that the third baseman may have been blocking the runner’s path to the base. So they have to call their supervisor for instructions. Now this is outrageous for a couple of reasons. First, no umpire should make such a questionable judgement call on a technicality on the game-ending play. Second, to be guilty of blocking the runner’s path, the third baseman must have done it intentionally. Clearly our third baseman just fell down on the runner after he tagged him out. Eight-year-olds tend to fall down a lot in case you haven’t noticed.

So we stood around for 20 minutes while the supervisor was called and provided his input. Final call — the runner is safe. Our coaches were incredulous, they expressed their disagreement, but the team had to go back on the field with the tying run on third. First pitch from Hudson was way outside and low, but Mason slid out to smother it and prevented the run from scoring. It looked easy, but only because he was up on his feet in a crouch and has blocked countless pitches like this before. On the second pitch the batter hit a hard ground ball to second — our second baseman, another very tiny kid who is nevertheless a tough ballplayer, fielded it without a problem, made good throw to first, and the batter was out, game over. WE WIN!!!

It was a great moment for the team as they all learned they could hang in there against a team full of big kids, absorb atrocious calls by the umpires and still win the game. That’s why baseball is such a great sport — size doesn’t matter, only thing that counts is how you play the game. Mason was the hero in that he knocked in the winning run and threw out runners at second and third, but it was truly a team effort.

Our coaches were exceptional in the way they handled all this. They pointed out that getting upset over a bad call must never cause you to give up or not play your best. Told ‘em they can overcome adversity if they keep their cool. They talked about character issues involved and more. It was a great learning experience for the kids, and the parents too. This is why I love baseball.