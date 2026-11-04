The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan C Devall's avatar
Ivan C Devall
14h

Hey Breck, you may have an up-and-comer there! It's obvious from the videos he's had some coaching. When he's older, he'll always remember that old granddad taught him how to play ball. Keep up the good work.

Reply
Share
ssri's avatar
ssri
15h

You may find this recent short essay of interest: https://thefederalist.com/2026/11/03/skip-travel-sports-and-put-your-sons-in-little-league/

I had no idea the costs were or could get so out of bounds of reason for "kids sports".

We are a fastasically wealthy nation - too bad more countries can't or don't manage to emulate our economic and political systems to benefit themselves equally well.

But baseball is a common sport south of the border and in Japan [and elsewhere?] so at least we can share that in common.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Breck Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture