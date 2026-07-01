In an historic, first ever trial and conviction of Antifa rioters for domestic terrorism, eight members of the North Texas Antifa cell have been sentenced to long prison terms for an armed attack on ICE’s Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas that took place on July 4, 2025.

The cell leader, Benjamin Song, was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison, and the other seven to between 30 and 70 years. Song fired multiple rounds from an automatic rifle at ICE agents and Alvarado police, wounding one police officer in the neck. Song managed to flee the scene of the attack and elude capture for 11 days before his arrest.

Ten others were arrested at the scene of the attack and convicted of taking part in an armed assault and/or supporting terrorism. They set off explosives and vandalized property in order to draw ICE agents out of the Center so they could be shot by Song, who set himself up as a sniper in a nearby wooded area.

IE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

Five of the defendants flipped and agreed to testify for the prosecution. From them the government obtained access to encrypted emails that clearly showed extensive coordination for the attack. The defendants participated in tactical training, had obtained 50 firearms, and planned intentional, anti-government violence.

I wrote about the ambush and the arrests back in October 2025 HERE. You should watch a short podcast featuring Andy Ngo, an independent journalist who has been following Antifa closely for many years. His book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Plan to Destroy Democracy, is a must read to understand this violent underground gang.

The eight sentenced last week were convicted by jury trial in federal court in Fort Worth in March and sentenced last week. The remarkable feature of this prosecution was the government’s ability to prove that Antifa is a real organization that planned and organized the attack around an ideology that has as its mission and purpose the overthrow of the U.S.government and the liberal democratic order. Their ideology revolves around revolution, anarchy, Marxism, and violent extremism.

Seven other cell members were indicted and pleaded guilty. They face sentencing of up to 15 years in prison for various offenses including providing material support for terrorism and obstruction of justice for helping Song hide from the FBI. Twenty-two people were indicted altogether. The remaining seven are facing charges in state court.

During the trial Kyle Shideler, an Antifa expert from the Department of Homeland Security, testified for the prosecution. Shideler is the director and senior analyst for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy. Shideler testified that evidence recovered during the investigation—including social media activity, literature, ‘black bloc’ clothing, and other materials—was consistent with what he described as antifa-associated ideology and practices.

This was important to the trial as prosecutors worked to prove that the defendants worked together as a coordinated cell rather than as individuals participating in an unconnected protest. The defense tried to portray the prosecution as a politically-motivated take down of protestors simply exercising their First Amendment rights. The jury obviously didn’t buy that description.

News of the sentencing was covered by mainstream media, but the New York Times, for example, took a deceptive tack. The headline read: “Protesters Accused of Antifa Ties Sentenced to Up to 100 Years in ICE Attack.” The first paragraph read:

The leader of a group of protesters accused of being members of the far-left movement antifa was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 years in prison after a jury found him and seven other demonstrators guilty of supporting terrorism while taking part in an armed assault last summer against an immigration facility in Alvarado, Texas.

The story continues to refer to these domestic terrorists as “demonstrators” or “protesters” throughout, ignoring facts proven in court that they planned in advance to kill ICE officers and local police and then put that plan into action. Where their affiliation with Antifa is mentioned, “Antifa” is always lower case — the message is “no such organization, just a loose association of peaceful protesters.” The Left simply cannot acknowledge that there is a formal organization that attempts to advance far-left causes via violence and terrorism. As demonstrated in Texas, one such cause is stopping the deportation of illegal immigrants, even those who are proven criminals.

The Times goes on to explain that these sentences are much longer than even those who participated in the January 6 “attack” on the U.S. Capitol received. This, of course, ignores that no one was killed in those “demonstrations,” and that none of the protesters was armed with a deadly weapon. More from the Times:

The remarkably stiff penalties, issued by Judge Mark T. Pittman and Judge Reed O’Connor, were significantly longer than the lengthiest sentence handed down to any of the more than 1,500 rioters who were prosecuted — and then given clemency — for joining in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The most severe sentence faced by a Jan. 6 defendant was the 22-year term given to Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys. The sentences in Fort Worth appeared to be a clear signal that, at least in Texas, the courts would deal aggressively with ICE protesters — especially those accused of adhering to the leftist ideology of antifa, a contraction of the word “antifascist.” Activists who have demonstrated against ICE have faced a concerted crackdown from the Trump administration, including 15 people said to be affiliated with two Minnesota antifa groups who were indicted last week on charges of conspiring to impede federal agents during immigration sweeps in the state over the winter.

Read the Times story HERE, but probably paywalled.

There are good reasons that a federal judge can and should impose long prison sentences:

The seriousness of the offenses, particularly the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The finding that the violence was planned and coordinated rather than spontaneous.

The terrorism-related convictions, which courts often view as warranting especially strong deterrence.

Protection of the public by incapacitating someone the court determined posed an ongoing danger.

Punishment proportionate, in the judge’s view, to the combination of offenses and leadership role.

More from the Times:

While the jurors who heard evidence during the trial clearly believed the prosecution’s theory that most of the defendants had supported an act of terrorism when they took part in the attack on the ICE facility, five of the government’s own cooperating witnesses — people who were part of the supposed antifa cell — denied under oath that they or their compatriots thought of themselves as belonging to antifa. The far-left movement has no central structure or formal membership.

Of course the five who flipped would deny that they knew anything about Antifa — the court can’t convict them of perjury without the ability to read their minds. While it’s kinda-sorta true that Antifa has no central structure or formal membership, prosecutors did prove in court — it wasn’t just a theory — that these groups adhere to a consistent ideology, coordinate with each other to plan violent attacks and then carry out their plans for violence.

The term “domestic terrorist” is one that the Left would like to reserve for conservative activists such as Proud Boys or Oathkeepers or the remnants of KKK and so on. They don’t conceive of leftist activists, no matter how violent, as falling into that category.

This historic prosecution will set precedents for the future. It was well-constructed by DOJ prosecutors, and absent radical left judges and juries (as in Portland), could well result in a significant dismantlement of Antifa. The terrorist group has operated largely under the radar until now.

On September 22, 2025 the White House issued a Fact Sheet describing President Trump’s Executive Order designating Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization. The Fact Sheet reads:

The Order notes that Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that calls for the overthrow of the U.S. government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law—using illegal means, including violence and terrorism, to accomplish these goals. The Order directs the Federal government to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa. It also calls for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the funding sources behind such operations.

The Alvarado Ambush fits this description to a tee, and by proving their case in Federal Court, the Trump Administration has made a huge stride it ridding our nation of this Antifa scourge.