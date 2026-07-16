I’m blessed with grandchildren. Lots of ‘em. Two daughters, each with four beautiful children. My oldest daughter lives in California, so we don’t get to see them as often as we’d like. The youngest and her four live just through the creek, past the high school and across the interstate — a few minutes drive if I stick to the 30 mph speed limit. We see them almost every day.

My swimming pool at night, where grand children love to play.

Last night the three youngest begged and pleaded to spend the night at our house, so I brought them home with me after supper. Their ages are 4, 6 and 8. I have a pool in the backyard where they love to swim.

Last evening as the sun was setting we turned on the pool light, and I sat and watched them having a grand time playing in the water. As they dived and cavorted and swam about I was reminded of long ago when I was a boy their age. My grandparents used to take me and my brothers to Audubon Park in New Orleans. There was a large pool populated by sea lions, and I loved to watch them as I stood at the wrought iron fence that kept people out and sea lions in. I could’ve watched them all day as they cavorted about the pool, diving from faux rocks and darting so swiftly and gracefully underwater.

Then it hit me — my grandkids are just like those sea lions! They get such pure joy just from diving into the water, propelling themselves underwater, coming up for a breath and diving again. Laura, who is 6, has recently learned to dive headfirst. She is as graceful as one of those sea lions as she enters the water, and then swims beneath the surface. Mason, who is 8, is like one of the big male lions, making as huge a splash as he can, and then seeing how far he can go without a breath. Travis, who is only 4, has also learned to dive — well, okay, it’s a belly flopper still — but he does his best to get under and see if he can touch the bottom.

The three kids chase each other, pull each other under, sometimes scolding but mostly just squealing with pleasure. They climb out frequently only to jump or dive back in. The splash and reentry is such a wonderful feeling (as I recall.) Travis likes to back away into the yard and get a running start for his leaps. There is also a diving board for extra height on their dives and jumps. I could have watched them all night.

So, I hated to pull my little marine mammals out of the pool as bedtime came and went, but they’ll be back another day soon. It’s hard to express the joy it brings me to see them getting so much pleasure from simply playing in the pool. Usually I go in with them, where they treat me like an island. They dive and swim between my legs, and sometimes I toss them into the air so they can make a splash — but they’re getting too heavy (or I’m getting too weak) for much of that.

Nobody ever told me being a grandfather could be so rewarding, so this is a nice surprise. And I’m grateful to my daughters and their husbands that they wanted big families. That ain’t so easy these days. I won’t complain that I went upstairs to where they were supposed to be asleep at 10:30 p.m. to find them still jumping around and playing together. I guess that’s what makes it so much fun to spend the night at Grandad’s house, along with the pool.

BTW, I believe the sea lion pool is still there in Audubon Park if you happen to be down in New Orleans.