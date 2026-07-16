The Truth Is Out There

The Truth Is Out There

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Ivan C Devall's avatar
Ivan C Devall
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Enjoyable article, Breck. It is indeed a joy to be a grandfather, as I too can testify. See you switched gears a little in this piece, going with the "human condition" genre vs. your usual topics. You're such a good writer, and if you find it in you, I'd like to see more stuff like this. Best to you and your family.

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