Conservative pundits apparently suffer from the same myopia as leftist pundits because they are prone to telling us President Trump is not bringing meaningful change to America. Yet the Wall Street Journal, National Review, and other conservative news outlets almost daily publish stories about big, positive changes the Trump Administration is accomplishing.

As an example, a recent WSJ brings the news that the U.S. Agriculture Department has settled a lawsuit and “agreed to end race and sex preferences in federal farm programs.” Prior to this, “socially disadvantaged” farmers (meaning racial minorities or women or LGBT farmers) received much more in benefits from USDA programs than white men. I think government handouts for farmers is bad policy, but as long as Congress thinks this is a good idea, they ought not favor farmers of one race over another.

Even more recently came the news in National Review and the corporate media that President Trump has dismissed the entire board of directors of the National Science Foundation. Naturally, the Left is in a panic, claiming the nation’s scientific research is in danger, Some former Board members see this as “an attack on science,” as reported by NPR.

The truth here is another matter. NSF grants have been heavily biased toward DEI-themed research for years now. Only researchers with the proper DEI credentials and skin color need apply. Scientific merit has taken a back seat. Please read the entire NR story HERE.

Here are a few quotes from the National Review story:

President Trump’s recent firing of all 24 members of the National Science Board (NSB), the presidentially appointed body that sets the strategic direction of National Science Foundation (NSF) and oversees its roughly $9 billion annual budget, is an excellent and targeted way to restrain the agency’s excessive bureaucracy. It is precisely the kind of clean reset needed to reclaim NSF from decades of ideological capture and restore its original mission of funding science on merit alone. Over the past several years, the woke mindset fueled agency growth that reached far beyond the bounds of science. More DEI mandates meant more administrative jobs, more workshops, more “equity” offices, and a larger grant-making apparatus that funneled money back into the same academic-political network. Trump’s dismissal of the entire board breaks that cycle in one decisive stroke by creating consequences for the same people who wore science as a skin suit to spread woke ideology.

In further news, President Trump appointed conservative Harmeet Dhillon to be Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. She is bringing real, and hopefully lasting change to the DOJ. You can read a fascinating interview with her by Substack writer Christopher Rufo HERE. Ms. Dhillon explains how she began to change things:

But even though many of these historical ills [civil rights violations] have been corrected by our society, people in the Civil Rights Division have continued to view it as their mission to continue to push the boundaries further and further to the Left. The truism from the Reagan era was that personnel is policy. One of the biggest challenges we faced was figuring out how we were going to implement the president’s agenda with personnel who don’t want to do that. During my first few weeks in the job, I issued memos to all the different sections in the Civil Rights Division to let them know that we were going to be changing our focus to implementing the president’s agenda in accordance with the relevant civil rights statutes and the Constitution. That simple step caused many staff to quit right away. And then over the next few weeks, as people began to take advantage of an early retirement program that we implemented, more staff quit to the point that our manpower was down about two-thirds.

Radical Left Civil Rights attorneys, who made up two-thirds of the division, quitting makes for a good start. The Left howls in protest that “the Civil Rights Division has been gutted,” as though we’re going back to pre-Civil War days in race relations without them. In fact, Ms. Dhillon simply wants to stop discrimination altogether, including the DEI version.

As we must all realize by now, bringing lasting change to the nation takes more than a President making his policy views known. Even Executive Orders can be ignored by bureaucrats and “independent boards.” Appointing conservative cabinet secretaries is not enough to change the government either— those cabinet secretaries must “get down in the weeds” and get tough by reorganizing, removing people who refuse to change, and then changing policy via replaced board members or canceling destructive regulations

President Trump is implementing real change in the nuclear industry

President Trump and his crew apparently understand this and are targeting specific areas in detail to promote nuclear power. I’ve written previously about the ADVANCE Act, Congress’s attempt to promote small modular reactors; the fact that Microsoft is restarting a closed nuclear power plant at Three-Mile Island; and plans to use Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to power data centers HERE.

Then along came President Trump and four highly significant Executive Orders on May 23, 2025.

The first is Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security (EO 14299) This order directs the rapid development and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors (including small modular and microreactors) for military installations and DOE facilities, particularly to power critical defense infrastructure and AI/data centers. Key directives include:

Establishing a program for the Army to operate a nuclear reactor at a domestic military base by September 30, 2028.

Designating DOE sites for advanced reactors with goals for operation within ~30 months.

Releasing HALEU fuel from DOE inventories, promoting fuel recycling/reprocessing, and streamlining exports/123 Agreements to allies.

The second EO (14300) is Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

This order seeks to overhaul the NRC’s culture, structure, and regulations to reduce barriers, speed licensing, and balance safety with the benefits of expanded nuclear power (targeting growth from ~100 GW to 400 GW by 2050). Highlights include:

Reorganizing NRC staffing and processes (with DOGE involvement) for faster reviews.

Setting strict deadlines (e.g., ≤18 months for new reactor approvals, ≤1 year for renewals) with fee caps.

Reconsidering radiation standards (e.g., linear no-threshold model), streamlining NEPA compliance, and creating expedited pathways for DOE/DOD-tested designs and modular/microreactors.

The third is Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy (EO 14301)

This order streamlines DOE processes for testing advanced reactors and establishes a pilot program outside national labs to accelerate innovation. Key actions:

Directs DOE to create guidance for “qualified test reactors” and expedite approvals.

Requires approval and construction of at least three test reactors under the pilot, targeting criticality by July 4, 2026.

Reforms NEPA compliance and uses DOE authorities to fast-track siting, testing, and deployment.

The fourth is Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base (E0 14302). This order focuses on rebuilding domestic fuel cycle capabilities, workforce, and infrastructure to support expanded nuclear capacity. It directs:

Plans to expand uranium conversion/enrichment (including HALEU), halt certain plutonium disposal programs in favor of fuel use, and promote recycling/reprocessing.

DOE Loan Programs Office prioritization for uprates (5 GW goal), new large reactors (10 under construction by 2030), restarts, and advanced tech funding.

Workforce development via apprenticeships, education grants, and lab access; use of Defense Production Act for supply chain coordination.

Reform at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Based on my experience at the NRC as a Public Affairs Officer and Reactor Inspector, the change President Trump is ordering there is right on target. Here are words from the EO:

The NRC charges applicants by the hour to process license applications, with prolonged timelines that maximize fees while throttling nuclear power development. The NRC has failed to license new reactors even as technological advances promise to make nuclear power safer, cheaper, more adaptable, and more abundant than ever.

This failure stems from a fundamental error: Instead of efficiently promoting safe, abundant nuclear energy, the NRC has instead tried to insulate Americans from the most remote risks without appropriate regard for the severe domestic and geopolitical costs of such risk aversion. The NRC utilizes safety models that posit there is no safe threshold of radiation exposure and that harm is directly proportional to the amount of exposure. Those models lack sound scientific basis and produce irrational results, such as requiring that nuclear plants protect against radiation below naturally occurring levels. A myopic policy of minimizing even trivial risks ignores the reality that substitute forms of energy production also carry risk, such as pollution with potentially deleterious health effects.



There is one other huge issue, which the EO doesn’t address because it would be insulting to the bureaucrats. In my experience, NRC bureaucrats are loath to make decisions. One bad decision can stall your upward NRC career trajectory for good, so they just stall and reconsider every detail ad infinitum. Also, NRC people are mostly ex-Navy nukes who are trained on 1950s technology that Admiral Rickover developed for submarines and was adopted by the nuclear industry — pressurized water reactors and their close cousins boiling water reactors. The NRC has had little to no expertise in the more innovative technology that will be used in Small Modular reactors and microreactors.

EO 14300 tells me that somebody in the Trump Administration is bringing scientific expertise and bureaucratic experience to the White House. We’ve known that the Linear No-Threshold model for radiation damage to humans is ridiculously unscientific for decades. Radiation health physicists have long known that our bodies can easily repair any damage caused by low doses of radiation. Just living on Earth gets you, on average, 625 millirem of exposure per year — we’d all be dead if “a single photon of radiation” could cause cancer, as the anti-nuclear zealots claim. But the NRC soldiers on with the LNT as its standard because it’s “conservative.”

As EO 14300 says, it’s impossible to reduce the risk of nuclear power (or anything) to zero, but that seems to have been the NRC’s quixotic goal. That goal makes licensing new nuclear plants or new technology SMRs nearly impossible.

Grok tells me the NRC is in fact reorganizing and issuing rules to implement Trump’s EO. The NRC increasingly appears to view its role as enabling advanced nuclear deployment through faster, technology-specific regulation, but it is simultaneously trying to preserve its identity as an independent safety regulator rather than becoming simply an approval agency. It is also working with DOE/DOW by accepting testing data from their work as described above. They are still insisting on safety as their prime directive, but apparently somebody there realizes nothing can be completely safe.

It is also reevaluating the LNT model, but that hasn’t been thrown out yet. I checked to see who the five NRC Commissioners are today. In the past they were almost always former Congressional aids — that is, political actors rather than technical experts. Those guys are gone. Commissioners in office now are more technically oriented, some from the nuclear industry, and a couple who worked in technical positions at the NRC. You can read profiles of NRC Commissioners HERE. So that gives me hope.

Three tracks for new reactor technology

These four Executive Orders set up three separate tracks for the development of SMRs and microreactors. The first is the traditional track that goes through the NRC. This track has already produced results.

On March 4 of this year NRC issued the first construction permit for a commercial, non-light water reactor in 40 years to TerraPower’s Natrium Reactor project in Kemmerer, WY. The review took just 18 months. The Natrium Reactor is a sodium-cooled fast reactor rated to produce 345 megawatts of electricity. The design includes a molten salt energy storage system that can boost the output to 500 megawatts when necessary. Expected completion is for the year 2030.

Department of War and Project Pele

The other two tracks go around the NRC. DOE and DOW do not need NRC licenses to build and operate the microreactors they seek to develop. DOW and the Army are deep into Project Pele which aims to produce mobile, high-temperature, gas-cooled microreactors that can be flown to remote bases to provide reliable power for military operations.

An artist’s conception of microreactors being delivered to a remote military post in a hostile environment.

These microreactors will run on what’s called TRISO fuel. TRISO is short for Tri-Structural Isotropic, which doesn’t tell you much. This is actually an old technology which forms enriched Uranium oxide into small pebbles, which are then coated with ceramics. This fuel makes a meltdown virtually impossible — the ceramics can withstand tremendous temperatures and contain all the radioactive fission products created by fissioning Uranium.

Helium gas flows over the pebbles, which can be very small or the size of baseballs in some applications. The Helium is heated to approximately 750 degrees Celsius and expands through a turbine, driving a generator, The Helium is then cooled in a heat exchanger and returns to the reactor. The engineering term for this is a “closed Brayton cycle.”

The leading contractor as of today is BWX Technologies, a spinoff from Babcock and Wilcox Company, which was a major player in the nuclear business back in the day. BWXT broke ground for a prototype reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in September 2024, began manufacturing the reactor core in July 2025, are scheduled to ship to Idaho in 2026 and begin testing in 2027. Electricity production should happen in 2028.

Department of Energy Track

The DOE track is producing results too. A startup called Radiant Technologies is well along in its development of a microreactor that could compete with BWXT for U.S. Army contracts, but seems more aimed at providing power for space uses. The founder, Doug Bernauer, was a senior engineer for 11 years at Space X. You can read all about Doug and his new company HERE at a Substack called “Not Boring.” If you click on links inside that Substack you can get down in the technical weeds of what Bernauer and Radiant are doing. It’s really fascinating stuff — using advanced computer simulations to guide their design and testing.

Artist’s conception of a Kaleidos microreactor. It is designed to fit inside a standard 20 foot shipping container.

The DOE track is using what’s called the DOME facilities at Idaho National Laboratory. DOME (Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments) is the world’s first dedicated microreactor test bed, located at INL Materials and Fuels Complex. It is operated by the Department of Energy’s National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC).

DOME was built by repurposing and modifying the iconic containment dome/structure of the decommissioned Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (EBR-II), a historic sodium-cooled fast reactor that operated from 1964 to 1994. The ~80–100 ft tall concrete-and-steel structure provides robust safety-significant confinement for new experiments. This facility was officially “open for business” in April 2026, and Radiant’s Kaleidos microreactor is going to be tested there. A Westinghouse mircoreactor will also be included in the program. Others are sure to follow in the near future.

Idaho National Laboratory DOME facility that is going to be used for testing innovative microreactors.

That’s the full story as far as I know it concerning progress in innovative nuclear reactor development. It’s all exciting stuff that could bring huge changes to vital areas of U.S. infrastructure. Imagine a future in which we don’t need hundreds of miles of high-voltage electric lines transmitting power from huge generating stations to users. Every town or community or even a single housing development could get electricity from a small modular reactor or microreactor located inside that development. The power would be cheap, big storms couldn’t shut off the power by blowing down power lines, and the reactor would run for years with little or no maintenance on a single fuel load.

This stuff is not just for an outpost on the Moon or a city on Mars. Personally, I think a sustained human presence on Mars is a dumb idea — there is no good reason, and certainly no economic justification for such a project. But if Elon Musk’s dream drives the development of microreactors for use here on Earth, that’s fine with me.

But please all you conservative pundits — stop writing that President Trump isn’t doing anything to bring big, impactful change to the U.S. If he did nothing more than jump-start our reactor development programs that would be enough.