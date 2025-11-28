The Truth Is Out There
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A New Nuclear Age
Trump’s Executive Orders Change the Game for Nuclear Power
Jun 5
•
Breck Henderson
6
1
May 2026
Nukes, Drones, Trump, and “The Narrative”
Diplomacy isn’t likely to convince Iran to give us its highly-enriched Uranium
May 5
•
Breck Henderson
4
2
April 2026
Back To The Moon — And Beyond
It’s exciting, but won’t be possible without nuclear power
Apr 16
•
Breck Henderson
2
6
1
Our Amazing Military
The U.S. Air Force's Air Rescue Command comes through in Iran
Apr 5
•
Breck Henderson
2
1
1
March 2026
Effective Missile Defense is a Fraud?
Those anti-SDI "experts" are still with us and still wrong
Mar 16
•
Breck Henderson
2
2
War In Iran
Air superiority and missile defense are absolutely crucial
Mar 9
•
Breck Henderson
1
1
January 2026
Greenland, Uvalde, Minneapolis & Skiing
I’ve been on a bit of a vacation from posting.
Jan 26
•
Breck Henderson
5
3
The United States Is Back
Trump makes good on his MAGA promise
Jan 4
•
Breck Henderson
6
1
November 2025
The Case For U.S. Intervention In Venezuela
Why Military Action Against the Maduro Regime Is a Moral and Strategic Necessity
Nov 28, 2025
•
Breck Henderson
1
6
Get the Most out of Substack
A few hints on how to use this important information source
Nov 16, 2025
•
Breck Henderson
4
1
Muslims Claim New York For Islam
Life imitates art in the Big Apple
Nov 6, 2025
•
Breck Henderson
1
Conservatives -- We Have a Problem
Nick Fuentes riles the conservative movement
Nov 4, 2025
•
Breck Henderson
3
1
© 2026 Breck Henderson
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts